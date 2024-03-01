Matches (12)
AFG v IRE (1)
NZ v AUS (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
BPL 2024 (1)
WPL (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Durham in ZIM (1)
CWC Play-off (3)
Stumps
27th Match, Perth, March 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext

Day 1 - Queensland chose to field.

Current RR: 3.02
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 30/4 (3.00)
Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
News
Photos
Table
Playing XI
BetNEW
Report

Goodwin shines with maiden hundred as Bartlett also stars

Then opener anchored Western Australia with a fine century while Sam Whiteman and Josh Inglis played their part

AAP
01-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jayden Goodwin celebrates his maiden first-class hundred&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Jayden Goodwin celebrates his maiden first-class hundred  •  Getty Images

Western Australia 287 for 9 (Goodwin 115, Whiteman 79, Bartlett 5-45) vs Queensland
Jayden Goodwin scored his maiden first-class century to anchor Western Australia's first innings in their Sheffield Shield match against Queensland at the WACA Ground.
On a day when Cameron Bancroft fell for a six-ball duck, Goodwin dug in his heels to help guide WA towards a competitive first-innings total.
Sam Whiteman combined with Goodwin to anchor the innings, while Josh Inglis added a handy 47 before WA lost 4 for 25 late in the day.
WA entered the match third on the ladder and knowing a loss could end their hopes of reaching the Shield final to defend their title.
Goodwin, the son of former Zimbabwe star Murray Goodwin, was the hero of the day, with his brave knock only brought undone when he was bowled by Mark Steketee soon before stumps.
"Credit to Jayden, he batted tremendously," Whiteman said. "He scored a good 80 the other week [against Tasmania], and he's scored a mountain of runs in club cricket and second XI.  So it was awesome to see him get the job done in first-class cricket.
"We've gotten to know Jayden pretty well over the last few years, and he just loves batting. He probably gets that from his dad. He'll do whatever he can to spend as long as possible at the crease. He leaves really well and sticks to his game plan. It was a joy to watch today."
Bancroft fell for a duck in the first over after edging Xavier Bartlett to third slip, but WA were on top following a 128-run stand between Whiteman and Goodwin.
Whiteman's hopes of a century went up in smoke when he charged down the wicket to Mitchell Swepson and was stumped well out of his crease.
Hilton Cartwright fell for a duck two overs later edging Swepson to slip, and WA looked shaky at 151 for 4 when D'Arcy Short nicked Steketee behind.
Inglis helped Goodwin settle the ship after that. Goodwin struck 13 fours and one six on the way to reaching his century in 245 balls, and he fell just short of seeing out the day.
Bartlett was the pick of the Queensland bowlers with 5 for 45, while Steketee and Swepson snared two apiece.
"To get Bangers [Bancroft] out - he's probably the form batsmen of the competition - to see the back of him early was a nice start to the day," Bartlett said. "I thought the way Sam Whiteman and Jayden Goodwin batted there, they were superb. They put the pressure back on us, so hats off to them."
Jayden GoodwinSam WhitemanJosh InglisXavier BartlettWestern AustraliaQueenslandAustraliaWest Aust vs QueenslandSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
West Aust Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
CT Bancroft
caught06
SM Whiteman
stumped79149
J Goodwin
bowled115268
HWR Cartwright
caught04
DJM Short
caught1024
JP Inglis
lbw4771
CH Stobo
caught415
JS Paris
bowled311
CJ Gannon
caught711
CJ Rocchiccioli
not out45
L Haskett
not out18
Extras(b 4, lb 10, nb 2, w 1)
Total287(9 wkts; 95 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS841338.96
VIC842236.94
WA832332.49
NSW833230.82
QLD824223.94
SOA826023.41
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved