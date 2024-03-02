Rocchiccioli and Paris set up vital victory chance for Western Australia

The home side had a productive day amid stoppages as they push to get into the Shield final

Western Australia 310 (Goodwin 115, Whiteman 79, Bartlett 5-64) and 16 for 0 lead Queensland 170 (Wildermuth 41, Rocchiccioli 4-54) by 156 runs

Western Australia's bid for a hat-trick of Sheffield Shield titles was back on track after producing a sizzling bowling display against Queensland at the WACA Ground.

In reply to WA's competitive 310, Queensland were skittled for 170 in 54.5 overs in overcast and windy conditions on Saturday. WA reached 16 for 0 in their second innings before nearby lightning forced players off the ground late in the day.

It capped a stop-start day in which rain interrupted play several times as Queensland slumped to 54 for 4 and 108 for 7 in the tricky conditions.

WA had slipped to third spot on the ladder after posting two draws and a loss from their previous three Shield encounters. But with second-placed Victoria on track for defeat against ladder leaders Tasmania, WA now have an excellent chance to soar into second spot ahead of the final round.

WA take on Victoria at Junction Oval in the final round, meaning their fate will be in their own hands if they can secure victory here.

Cameron Bancroft and Sam Whiteman will be aiming to form a big second-innings partnership when play resumes on Sunday.

Queensland's top order struggled in the overcast conditions, with Paris snaring the breakthrough when he found the edge of Bryce Street for a 14-ball duck. Gannon produced the highlight of the day when he pulled off a diving one-handed catch off his own bowling to dismiss Angus Lovell.

Jack Clayton, Jimmy Peirson and Jack Wildermuth all made starts, but none was able to go on with the job as wickets fell at regular intervals.