Matches (16)
BAN v SL (1)
Ranji Trophy (2)
PSL 2024 (2)
WPL (2)
Sheffield Shield (2)
NZ v AUS (1)
WCL 2 (1)
Nepal Tri-Nation (1)
CWC Play-off (4)
RESULT
25th Match, Sydney, March 01 - 04, 2024, Sheffield Shield
PrevNext

Match drawn

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Report

Edwards creates late drama but New South Wales denied by McSweeney-led resistance

McSweeney faced more than 400 balls across the match as the home side came up just short of a vital win

AAP and ESPNcricinfo staff
04-Mar-2024 • 1 hr ago
Jack Edwards almost conjured victory for New South Wales&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;Getty Images

Jack Edwards almost conjured victory for New South Wales  •  Getty Images

South Australia 287 (Manenti 71, Kelly 54, McSweeney 53) and 259 for 9 (Kelly 69, McSweeney 67, Lehmann 56, Edwards 4-59) drew with New South Wales 510 for 8 dec (Davies 116, Hughes 114, Green 63*, Gilkes 54)
New South Wales had to settle for a dramatic draw in their crucial Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia after Nathan McSweeney steered the Redbacks out of danger.
Needing an outright win to boost their chances of making the final, NSW ran out of time to secure victory as they battled to dismiss SA in their second innings on Monday. Both captains shook hands midway through the 93rd over, with the Redbacks finishing with a lead of just 36.
NSW had hammered home their advantage in the morning after beginning the fourth and final day at Cricket Central on 465 for 8.
Allrounder Chris Green NSW beyond 500 and to a lead of 223 before captain Moises Henriques declared.
South Australia ran into early trouble in their bid to save the match, falling to 2 for 2. Highly-touted youngster Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been tipped by greats such as Ricky Ponting to be a three-format player for Australia, fell for just 2 when he was caught in the slips
It continued a lean run at Shield level for Fraser-McGurk, making scores of 0, 1, 16 and 2 across his last four first-class innings since making his debut for Australia in last month's ODIs against West Indies.
But No.3 McSweeney proved to be a rock for South Australia, facing 242 balls for his 67 to frustrate the NSW attack. It came after McSweeney saw off 178 balls for his 53 in the first innings.
The combined 420 deliveries was the most balls any player has faced in a Shield match this season, passing Queensland veteran Joe Burns (401 against Tasmania in October).
Thomas Kelly and captain Jake Lehmann also put in handy knocks to help SA avoid defeat.
But the Redbacks did suffer some nervous moments when McSweeney was dismissed after they hit the lead in the final hour of the match.
Towering NSW allrounder Jack Edwards was on a hat-trick for the second time in the day after cleaning up quicks Wes Agar and Spencer Johnson with 20 minutes remaining.
NSW will have to beat Queensland at Allan Border Field in their last regular season match, starting next Monday, to be any chance of qualifying for the final.
Whatever the outcome of that match, NSW will have to be satisfied given the dire position they started the season. The Blues went 21 months without a Shield victory, with their 15-match winless streak the worst in their proud history.
But an upset win over dual reigning champions Western Australia in November sparked a major revival for the traditional cricket powerhouse.
Nathan McSweeneyChris GreenThomas KellyJake LehmannJack EdwardsSouth AustraliaNew South WalesAustraliaSouth Aust vs NSWSheffield Shield

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Aust Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
K Brazell
caught012
J Fraser-McGurk
caught25
NA McSweeney
caught67242
T Kelly
caught69134
JS Lehmann
caught5682
HJ Nielsen
lbw01
BAD Manenti
not out4556
N McAndrew
caught15
WA Agar
caught912
SH Johnson
caught01
JS Buckingham
not out08
Extras(b 2, lb 2, nb 2, w 4)
Total259(9 wkts; 92.4 ovs)
<1 / 2>
Sheffield Shield
TEAMMWLDPT
TAS951346.36
WA942340.49
VIC943237.94
NSW933334.15
SOA926125.78
QLD925224.84
Full Table
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved