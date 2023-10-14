Short's hundred salvages Victoria's opening day against Queensland

The allrounder who has recently returned from India hauled his team out of early trouble in Mackay

Queensland 26 for 0 trail Victoria 253 (Short 100) by 227 runs

Matt Short 's stellar year continued with a century that roused Victoria from the brink of outright collapse on day one of their Sheffield Shield match with Queensland in Mackay.

Victoria threatened to fall in a heap twice after being sent in, first falling to 40 for 4 in the morning and then losing two wickets in the same Mitch Swepson over late on Saturday.

But Short was their anchor through it all, steadying the visitors after they fell to 19 for 3 and then bringing up a fourth first-class century that helped them finished the day all out for 253.

Gurinder Sandhu bowled the 27-year-old with the third ball he faced after posting his ton.

The performance continued a stellar year for Short, who was named the Big Bash League's player of the tournament in January and made his T20I and ODI debuts in the respective tours of South Africa and India.

Queensland had managed 26 without loss in reply at stumps in the absence of opener and captain Usman Khawaja, who was rested in preparation for the Test summer.

Victoria were 0 for 1 when Marcus Harris edged Mark Steketee to former Test opening partner Joe Burns in the slips, and further off the pace after Travis Dean and Campbell Kellaway fell in consecutive overs.

Of the first four Victorians dismissed, three edged pace deliveries behind and were caught, with captain Peter Handscomb the third of those as the visitors went to lunch at 64 for 4.

No. 5 batter Short copped a ball to his right hip in the second session and appeared hampered but played through the pain.

He went on to forge a 104-run partnership with fast bowler Mitchell Perry that salvaged Victoria's innings.

The lone six of Victoria's innings, hit off Jack Wildermuth's bowling over deep midwicket, was a highlight of Short's time at the crease.