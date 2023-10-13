'I've paid my dues' - Bancroft confident the past won't impact Test future

From the contenders to replace David Warner, the Western Australia opener was first to score a century this season

As Australia's World Cup travails dominate the headlines, jockeying for selection amid an expected Test transition this summer is playing out in the sedate surroundings of the Sheffield Shield.

With Perth stringing together hot weather, hinting that peak cricket season is nearing, opener Cameron Bancroft last week started his case for a long-awaited Test recall by blunting a strong Victoria attack featuring quick Scott Boland and offspinner Todd Murphy.

Batting close to four sessions on a sluggish WACA pitch, he made 122 from 319 balls as Western Australia's title defence started with a massive innings victory. Bancroft did not offer a chance until he fell lbw to Boland early on day three.

"I've just tried to be consistent with things," Bancroft told reporters on Friday. "I like to think I've improved a lot. I'm slowly getting better as each season goes by."

It was trademark Bancroft against Victoria. He batted through a tough opening session on day two to thwart a typically miserly Boland and provided composure alongside teenaged Teague Wyllie, who lacked rhythm at the start of his innings.

When he wasn't stonewalling with conviction, Bancroft nudged the ball around expertly to frustrate Victoria in warm conditions before taking control when the bowlers tired.

There was even a reverse sweep to the boundary off Murphy in a reminder that Bancroft, 30, has also become an accomplished white-ball batter in recent seasons.

His disciplined knock was basically a cut and paste of the indefatigable batting Bancroft mustered last Shield season, where he scored 289 more runs than second-placed South Australia batter Daniel Drew and faced 664 balls more than him.

Despite that, Bancroft missed out on Australia's Ashes squad. The last of his 10 Tests was during the 2019 series against England.

"Naturally, a little bit disappointed," Bancroft said about being overlooked for the Ashes. "Going forward the only way is to focus on what I can control and being as consistent as I can."

Perhaps needing a rejuvenation, Australia's ageing Test team is set to undergo a transition starting with David Warner 's position. If persisted with, Warner has publicly stated that he will retire from Test cricket during the SCG Test against Pakistan in January.

"That's [Test cricket] something I would love to do again," Bancroft said. "If you're doing the right things then things can manifest and sort of happen."

Entering the domestic season, Bancroft was seemingly behind at least Harris and Renshaw in the pecking order despite his prolific Shield record in recent seasons. He featured against New Zealand A in the two-match four-day series although managed just 84 runs in four innings.

There has been innuendo over the years that Bancroft's role in the Newlands sandpaper scandal and subsequent comments in the Guardian, when he reopened old wounds, may have proven detrimental to his prospects of a recall.

"I think I've paid my dues," Bancroft said. "Like all of us, I've made mistakes. That was a long time ago, I've moved on from that.

"It's certainly nothing on my mind moving forward. I would be honoured to represent my country again, but right now my focus is on playing for Western Australia."

His commanding century against Victoria may have only been watched by a smattering of spectators, as the footy-mad city emerges from a post AFL season hangover, but national selector Tony Dodemaide stood out in the terraces - not just figuratively.

"I noticed he had a brand new pair of Asics shoes, so I complimented him...they matched his shirt nicely," laughed Bancroft, who has a knack for dry humour.

"He's obviously there observing and watching the game. No doubt he's seeing how the guys are going throughout the competition."

With Harris having not played in Perth, and Renshaw and Jewell unable to convert half-centuries in their respective Shield matches, Bancroft claimed the opening points but the race for a coveted Test position has only just begun.