Century from Test contender Renshaw puts Queensland in control

The Victoria attack toiled in Mackay but Mitch Perry picked up three wickets

Matt Renshaw scored his first century of the season • Getty Images

Queensland 297 for 4 (Renshaw 135, Street 56) lead Victoria 253 by 44 runs

Matt Renshaw gave his hopes of a Test recall an important boost after scoring a century in Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria in South Mackay.

In reply to Victoria's sub-par 253, Queensland reached 297 for 4 by stumps on day two courtesy of Renshaw's 135 from 262 balls.

Renshaw struck seven fours and three sixes during his patient knock, combining with Bryce Street, in an opening stand of 139 which spanned 52 overs, and Joe Burns to thrust the hosts into the box seat.

Renshaw's century was a timely one. With David Warner to retire from Test cricket after the third Test against Pakistan in January, the race is on to replace him.

Renshaw has an average of 29.31 from his 14 Tests, with his most recent appearance coming in India in February this year.

The 27-year-old returned scores of 0, 2 and 2 during that tour, and he'll be aiming to make amends for that low run of scores if he gets another chance in the baggy green this summer.

Mitchell Perry was the pick of Victoria's bowlers on Sunday with 3 for 46, but the day belonged to Queensland.

Renshaw's big knock was finally brought undone when he edged Perry through to the keeper. Test offspinner Todd Murphy had earlier broken the opening stand when he got one to turn and bounce against Street.

Victoria lost their opening Shield clash of the season to Western Australia by an innings and 53 runs, and they were deep trouble against Queensland after slumping to 41 for 4 on the opening day