South Australia stumble after McSweeney's fighting fifty

Moises Henriques chipped in with two wickets while Jake Fraser-McGurk sparkled briefly

Nathan McSweeney was the one South Australia batter to pass fifty • Getty Images

South Australia 262 for 8 (McSweeney 64, Bird 3-52) vs New South Wales

South Australia's late collapse on day one appeared to have put New South Wales in control of the Sheffield Shield clash at Adelaide Oval.

The Redbacks looked steady at 223 for 5 but lost 3 for 4 late in the final session on Sunday A late cameo from Wes Agar helped the hosts stem the bleeding and ensured they would begin day two at the crease.

Veteran quick Chris Tremain sparked the collapse with a short ball that bamboozled Harry Nielsen into edging to wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes, ended the last partnership of recognised batters.

Only one over later, fellow seasoned campaigner Jackson Bird dispatched Nathan McSweeney

Slow and steady, McSweeney had anchored the innings, but things threatened to spill out of control very quickly when Tremain dismissed Ben Manenti only four balls after McSweeney went.

Paceman Agar belted two fours and a six to help South Australia back to their feet.

NSW batter Moises Henriques broke two solid partnerships with bowling cameos earlier in the day after winning the toss. He bowled Henry Hunt as he shouldered arms just before lunch, breaking a 46-run stand with Daniel Drew.

Henriques then halted McSweeney's 51-run partnership with Jake Lehmann, whose pull shot flew to Ryan Hackney at square leg.

Bird ended with figures of 3 for 52, with Drew and Kelvin Smith caught behind off his bowling.

Jake Fraser-McGurk was unable to translate his heroics from South Australia's chaotic Marsh Cup clash last Sunday into the red-ball fixture.

In his first knock since belting a record-breaking century from 29 balls, Fraser-McGurk threatened to pick the pace up for South Australia with 25 runs from 18 balls.