Kuhnemann takes four but Tasmania face a huge chase

Tasmania 203 (Doran 51, Scott 3-30, Thornton 3-41, McAndrew 3-63) & 41 for 1 (Weatherald 26*) trail South Australia 398 for 6 dec & 233 for 9 dec (McInerney 75, Sangha 61, Kuhnemann 4-67) by 387 runs

Tasmania hit back with the ball thanks to Matt Kuhnemann 's four-wicket haul but still face a daunting fight for survival on the final day of their Sheffield Shield match against South Australia at Bellerive Oval.

The Tigers went to stumps on day three at 41 for 1 chasing 429 for victory, with Jake Weatherald and Tim Ward at the crease. Tasmania lost Nivethan Radhakrishnan early in their run chase when the opener was bowled by Nathan McAndrew

The Tigers have a big mountain to climb to win, or even draw, the match. South Australia took control of the contest by posting 398 for 6 declared in their first innings and skittling Tasmania for 203, with McAndrew, Liam Scott and Henry Thornton each bagging three wickets.

Things were looking even more dire for Tasmania as South Australia moved to 117 for 0 and 211 for 3 in their second innings.

But the Tigers' attack hit back hard, sparking a collapse of 6 for 22 before South Australia declared at 233 for 9.

Conor McInerney (75 off 73 balls), Henry Hunt (31 off 57) and Jason Sangha (61 off 92) had set an excellent platform for South Australia before Tasmania clicked into gear.

Kuhnemann, who has his eyes on a Test recall for the tour of Sri Lanka, was the chief destroyer with 4 for 67.

Kuhnemann produced a spectacular one-handed catch off his own bowling to remove Hunt, and bowled Scott and Jake Fraser-McGurk as they attempted to heave him for six.