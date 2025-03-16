Connolly keeps WA in the contest despite Moody, Siddle's exploits

Victoria 197 & 32 for 0 (Kellaway 20*, Harris 11*) lead Western Australia 186 (Connolly 56, Goodwin 36, Moody 4-41, Siddle 3-10, Sutherland 3-32) by 43 runs

After a hectic period abroad, allrounder Cooper Connolly marked his return to the WACA with a half-century under pressure in the high stakes Sheffield Shield match between Western Australia and Victoria.

Connolly threatened to turn the game on its head before Victoria regrouped and dismissed WA for 186 in their first innings. Openers Campbell Kellaway and Marcus Harris blunted WA's attack in the last hour as Victoria built a 43-run lead by stumps on day two.

The match has been a see-saw throughout with both teams firmly in the race to play South Australia in the final starting on March 26. They are fighting for the outright victory needed to overtake Queensland and New South Wales, who are both in trouble in their respective matches.

Connolly rescued WA's first innings from ruins at 111 for 8 with a top score of 56 off 104 balls on a green surface that has heavily favoured the bowlers although the pitch did seem to flatten out towards the backend of the day.

He had a tough time in foreign conditions during his Test debut in Sri Lanka and at the Champions Trophy, but continued to build an impressive record at Shield level with his fourth half-century from his first six innings.

While Connolly played somewhat within himself given the circumstances and conditions, he showcased his class with eight fours and a six.

The rest of the WA batters combined for just ten boundaries across 78.2 overs as they got strangled by a disciplined Victoria pace attack with captain Will Sutherland, Peter Siddle and David Moody nagging away and producing sharp seam movement.

WA had earlier resumed at 10 for 1 having lost captain Sam Whiteman just before stumps on day one. After starring with a five-wicket haul, nightwatchman Corey Rocchiccioli hoped to be a nuisance for Victoria and he looked untroubled until he was caught behind down the legside for 16, off Sutherland - in a similar dismissal to Whiteman.

It brought out Jayden Goodwin, who was perhaps fortunate to hold his spot in the team ahead of Sam Fanning having only passed 10 once in his last five Shield innings. Goodwin hadn't yet scored when he had a nervous moment after a loud shout by Sutherland for a catch at short leg.

But he survived and had some respite from offspinner Todd Murphy, who came into the attack in the ninth over but struggled to find his lengths. He bowled too short and did not produce the same type of threat as counterpart Rocchicccioli, who is taller and able to produce more bounce.

Opener Cameron Bancroft hoped to stonewall like he did in the last match against NSW with a vital 86 off 277 balls in WA's second innings. But Siddle was rewarded for his accuracy when he had Bancroft edging to second slip for 14 as WA slumped to 35 for 3.

Hilton Cartwright came to the crease in fine form having made a first-class career high of 171 not out against NSW, continuing a stellar season where he is currently the Shield's leading run-scorer.

Cartwright's confidence was evident when he skipped down the wicket at Murphy and he stroked a lovely cover drive to make a mockery of the conditions. But he was unable to refocus after lunch and tamely nicked off a back of a length delivery from Sutherland to trigger a collapse of 5 for 35.

Siddle and Sutherland bowled superbly in tandem with their lengths perfectly suited to this tricky surface.

The normally flamboyant Connolly started cautiously before opening his account on his ninth delivery when he cracked a boundary through point, a rare loose ball from Sutherland who had only leaked nine runs off 11.5 overs up to that point.

Former WA quick Moody complemented Sutherland and Siddle well in his Victoria debut and first Shield match in two years. Proving a worthy replacement for spearhead Scott Boland, who did not make the trip to Perth due to knee soreness, Moody enjoyed a surface that had more pace than the previous day's play as he unleashed off his very long run-up.

Victoria looked set for a handy first-innings lead before being left frustrated by a 53-run ninth-wicket partnership between Connolly and Cameron Gannon, who is a more than capable lower-order batter.

Connolly did not have many opportunities to counterattack, but he kept the runs ticking against Murphy and hit the only six of the innings by hooking Moody into the ground's construction site. He received healthy applause after reaching his half-century off 97 balls and eyed an unexpected lead for WA.