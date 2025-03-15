Matches (10)
West Aust vs Victoria, 29th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score

29th Match, W.A.C.A, March 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Western Australia FlagWestern Australia
Victoria FlagVictoria
Tomorrow
2:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HWR Cartwright
10 M • 914 Runs • 60.93 Avg • 51.2 SR
J Goodwin
9 M • 486 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 42.89 SR
PSP Handscomb
10 M • 650 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 51.71 SR
C Kellaway
10 M • 618 Runs • 32.53 Avg • 42.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Rocchiccioli
9 M • 37 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 50.62 SR
CJ Gannon
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 50.36 SR
F O'Neill
9 M • 44 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 44.22 SR
SM Boland
4 M • 28 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 31.21 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
Season2024/25
Match days15,16,17,18 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News

'I earned my opportunity' - Connolly reflects on whirlwind Test debut ahead of Shield return

Connolly believes he earned Test and Champions Trophy call ups as he prepares to return to play just his fourth Sheffield Shield game for WA

South Australia prevented from hosting Shield final at Adelaide Oval

CA chief executive Todd Greenberg expressed "disappointment" that the final could not be played at Adelaide Oval

Khawaja opts out of Shield fixture with final berth on the line

Khawaja informed Queensland Cricket that he was unavailable to play while Marnus Labuschagne returns as captain

NSW coach sees Konstas reining in his audacious style

Sam Konstas' state coach Greg Shipperd believes the teenager is starting to show signs of heeding lessons around match situations in his batting

Dixon, Kellaway show glimpses of breaking Victoria's Test batting drought

Former Australia opener and Victoria coach Chris Rogers believes both are capable of playing for Australia in the future after promising Sheffield Shield showings

Sheffield Shield

TeamMWLDPT
SOA961251.76
QLD933336.8
NSW933335.39
WA933334.43
VIC935132.49
TAS925227.61
Full Table