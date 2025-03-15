Matches (10)
West Aust vs Victoria, 29th Match at Perth, Sheffield Shield, Mar 15 2025 - Live Cricket Score
29th Match, W.A.C.A, March 15 - 18, 2025, Sheffield Shield
Recent Performance
Last five matches
West Aust
D
L
L
W
D
Victoria
W
L
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 14:07
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 914 Runs • 60.93 Avg • 51.2 SR
9 M • 486 Runs • 30.38 Avg • 42.89 SR
VIC10 M • 650 Runs • 36.11 Avg • 51.71 SR
10 M • 618 Runs • 32.53 Avg • 42.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 37 Wkts • 3.14 Econ • 50.62 SR
9 M • 33 Wkts • 2.47 Econ • 50.36 SR
VIC9 M • 44 Wkts • 2.54 Econ • 44.22 SR
VIC4 M • 28 Wkts • 2.88 Econ • 31.21 SR
Squad
WA
VIC
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|-
|-
|-
Match details
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|15,16,17,18 March 2025 - day (4-day match)
Sheffield Shield News
'I earned my opportunity' - Connolly reflects on whirlwind Test debut ahead of Shield return
Connolly believes he earned Test and Champions Trophy call ups as he prepares to return to play just his fourth Sheffield Shield game for WA
South Australia prevented from hosting Shield final at Adelaide Oval
CA chief executive Todd Greenberg expressed "disappointment" that the final could not be played at Adelaide Oval
Khawaja opts out of Shield fixture with final berth on the line
Khawaja informed Queensland Cricket that he was unavailable to play while Marnus Labuschagne returns as captain
NSW coach sees Konstas reining in his audacious style
Sam Konstas' state coach Greg Shipperd believes the teenager is starting to show signs of heeding lessons around match situations in his batting