Hunt, Lehmann centuries hand South Australia control over Victoria

South Australia 270 for 3 (Hunt 121*, Lehmann 107*, Perry 3-61) Victoria

Centuries to Henry Hunt and Jake Lehmann have defending champions South Australia early control of their Sheffield Shield match against Victoria at Adelaide Oval.

Victoria captain Peter Handscomb's decision to bowl looked the right call when Mitchell Perry took his third wicket in the morning session, leaving the home side in trouble at 58 for 3.

That brought together Hunt and Lehmann, who steadily took the game away from Victoria and at stumps SA were 270 for 3. Hunt carried his bat through the day and scored a grinding 121 from 300 balls, with 10 fours and one six. Lehmann's 107 from 180 balls, featuring only seven fours on a slow outfield, was his fourth century in as many Shield games going back to last season.

Victoria could have had South Australia in even bigger early trouble. Hunt had reached 33 and the score was 114 when he drove at a wide delivery from pacer David Moody and edged straight to Blake Macdonald at first slip. But the chance was grassed and it proved costly for Victoria.

It was the slowest of Hunt's 11 Shield centuries and he said Lehmann's innings had been pivotal.

"The momentum shifted when he came out - his presence at the crease, to put some pressure back on [Victoria]," Hunt said. "To be 270 for 3, that's almost a perfect day for us."