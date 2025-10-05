Matches (9)
Run out thwarts Harris after promising half-century

Ashes hopeful Marcus Harris was run out for 61 as Victoria reached 167 for 3 following South Australia's 350 for 9 declared

AAP
05-Oct-2025 • 15 hrs ago
Marcus Harris punches off the back foot, South Australia vs Victoria, Sheffield Shield, Adelaide Oval, October 5, 2025

Marcus Harris was run out for 61  •  Getty Images

Victoria 167 for 3 (Harris 61) trail South Australia 350 for 9 dec (Hunt 126, Lehmann 113, Perry 4-75) by 183 runs
Marcus Harris looked set for a statement pre-Ashes innings before a sharp piece of fielding left the Victoria No.3 kicking himself at a missed opportunity on day two of the Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia at Adelaide Oval.
The match was evenly poised when bad light stopped play late on Sunday afternoon, with Victoria 167 for 3 after SA declared at 350 for 9.
Harris had been patient, compiling 61 from 149 balls and hitting three fours as he tries to force his way back into the Australian Test team for the Ashes. Peter Handscomb then called for a quick single after pushing into the covers.
Daniel Drew pounced and his excellent direct hit caught Harris centimeters short of his ground at the striker's end after Harris slightly veered his run and failed to stretch or dive with both options likely to have saved him.
Handscomb was looking set at stumps on 38 and Oliver Peake finished unbeaten on 11.
SA made the perfect start with the ball when Wes Agar had promising opener Campbell Kellaway caught at first slip for a second-ball duck.
But Harris and Blake Macdonald then settled in for a 93-run stand. Macdonald was dismissed when looking set, caught behind for 45 when he chased a wide Lloyd Pope delivery.
Earlier, the home side resumed on Sunday morning at 270 for 3 and Test quick Scott Boland eventually broke up the partnership between Henry Hunt and Jake Lehmann that had dominated the opening day.
They added another six runs for a stand of 218 before Boland had Hunt caught behind for 126 from 307 balls.
Boland also claimed Lehmann as the sixth wicket for 113 off 188 deliveries with Handscomb taking a sharp chance at second slip.
Mitchell Perry took another wicket on Sunday to finish with 4 for 75, while Boland and Doug Warren snared two wickets apiece.
South Australia No.8 Hanno Jacobs scored 41 from 52 balls on his Shield debut for South Australia, which included two fours and a six.
