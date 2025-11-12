Bancroft, Green keep WA afloat against Queensland

Western Australia 210 for 5 (Bancroft 76, Green 49*, Neser 1-37) trail Queensland 390 by 180 runs



On a dramatic day in Australian cricket, Sean Abbott was withdrawn from the Ashes squad after scans on his left hamstring confirmed a moderate grade strain. If a replacement for Abbott is needed for the first Test squad, Neser would likely head the queue while Bartlett might also come under consideration.

Neser probed away outside the off stump and was finally rewarded when he had Hilton Cartwright plumb lbw for 37. He finished with 1 for 37 from 15 overs. Even though he was wicketless, Bartlett similarly nagged away in his Shield season debut having played in the white-ball series against India.

"You can't look at those things too much," Bartlett said about a potential Ashes squad call-up. "Hopefully perform for Queensland over the next couple of days and that's all you can really do."

WA were held together by opener Cameron Bancroft 's 76 and then Green, who finished 49 not out, until losing three late wickets.

Josh Inglis, the reserve wicketkeeper in the Ashes squad, fell for 4 just before stumps after edging quick Gurinder Sandhu to second slip in a reckless dismissal having slashed hard at a delivery well outside off stump. It was a disappointment for Inglis in his first red-ball match since the West Indies Test series.

Queensland's late rally has them slightly in the ascendancy in a match that has see-sawed over two days.

After a hard-fought opening day, Queensland resumed on 323 for 6 and faced a WA attack without the services of Green, who bowled two four-over spells on day one in his return to bowling following a side injury that ruled him out of the India ODI series.

With a target of bowling 15-20 overs across the match, Green kept the powder dry until Queensland's second innings but he was in the action after holding on to a stinging blow from Bartlett at midwicket.

It was a relief for Green, who had uncharacteristically dropped a relatively straightforward chance in the gully late on day one. It was a desperately needed wicket for WA after Bartlett and Lachlan Hearne counterattacked to great effect to lift Queensland to a solid first-innings total.

A cavalier Hearne appeared to be powering to a second century in as many Shield matches until being the last batter to fall for 87 off 134 balls.

Michael Neser trapped Hilton Cartwright lbw for 37 • Getty Images

Bancroft and skipper Sam Whiteman had to survive a testing period before lunch as Neser and Bartlett bowled an unnerving length outside the off stump. A confidence-boosting century against South Australia in the last match has rejuvenated Bancroft, who was again proactive and cleverly rotated the strike with quick singles.

The openers were again under pressure after lunch, but Neser and Bartlett were left frustrated and could not create any clear cut opportunities as Whiteman and Bancroft notched a half-century stand.

Skipper Marnus Labuschagne needed a spark and he turned to emerging quick Tom Whitney, playing in his fourth first-class match, who responded by trapping Whiteman for 26.

Whitney on the next delivery had a big lbw shout against Cartwright turned down, but Bancroft steadied WA with calm batting punctuated by the occasional sweet drive through the off side.

Bancroft had started the season slowly with just 21 runs from his first four innings, falling out of the Ashes selection race. But he has turned back the clock since and soon lifted his bat after notching a classy half-century.

Neser's luck changed after tea when he dismissed Cartwright before Bancroft uncharacteristically threw his wicket away after smashing a full toss from legspinner Mitchell Swepson straight to a jubilant Labuschagne at midwicket.

But Green rattled along at swift pace. He was ruthless against Swepson, smashing a rank long hop that landed on the vacant grassbanks.