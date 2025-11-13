Green finds runs ahead of Ashes series as contest bursts wide open

Queensland 390 and 187 for 8 (Clayton 54, Renshaw 51, Rocchiccioli 4-41) lead Western Australia 322 for 7 dec (Green 94, Bancroft 76, Hardie 55*) by 255 runs

He fell in the nervous 90s, but Cameron Green gave his Ashes hopes an almighty boost with a determined knock during Western Australia's Sheffield Shield clash with Queensland at the WACA Ground.

In reply to Queensland's 390, WA started day three at a somewhat shaky 210 for 5 but with Green unbeaten on 49 and holding the key.

Green drove spinner Mitch Swepson for four on the first ball on Thursday to bring up his half-century and looked set for a ton before being trapped leg before on 94 by Michael Neser just after lunch.

WA, who are bottom of the table, declared at 322 for 7 immediately following Green's dismissal, with Aaron Hardie the other notable scorer of the day.

Queensland went to stumps at 187 for 7 in their second innings, a lead of 255 and with everything to play for on Friday.

Opener Matt Renshaw , who narrowly missed selection in Australia's Ashes squad, made 51 off 73 balls while battling a knee complaint, and Jack Clayton scored 54.

The in-form Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed for 11 when he was bowled by Brody Couch.

WA spinner Corey Rocchiccioli was the chief destroyer, snaring 4 for 41, with all four of those wickets coming across two of his overs late in the day as Queensland crumpled from 183 for 4 to 184 for 8.

The performances of both Green and Rocchiccioli gave WA a shot at victory on what shapes to be an intriguing final day.

Green's 172-ball innings featured eight fours and one six, but more importantly plenty of patience when the occasion called for it.

The impressive knock came after he had returned the economical figures of 1 for 13 from eight overs in his most significant bowling stint since undergoing spinal surgery a year ago. He followed that up with none for 17 off eight overs in Queensland's second innings mean he has hit the target met by selection chair George Bailey.

Australian selectors are yet to reveal whether they will unleash both Green and Beau Webster in the first Ashes Test in Perth, starting on November 21.

But if they only opt for just one allrounder, Green's performances with both bat and ball are certain to see him earn the nod.

WA's start to the day wasn't great with Green's attempt to come back for a second run resulting in Rocchiccioli's run out on the third over of the morning.

His runs dried up when Queensland took the new ball a short time later, with the 26-year-old forced to work hard against the swinging ball. Green was on 63 when he survived a confident lbw appeal from Neser, and he was on 74 when Gurinder Sandhu's lbw shout fell on deaf ears.