Harper makes it twin tons before Boland surges for dominant Victoria

Western Australia 238 and 26 for 2 need 442 more runs to beat Victoria 426 for 9 dec and 274 for 4 dec (Harper 141*)

After an extraordinary 109-ball 119 in the first innings, Harper's brilliant performance at the top of the order continued with an unbeaten 141 off 156 balls as Victoria declared their second innings an hour before stumps with a lead of 467 runs.

Boland, in his first match since the Ashes, loomed ominously as the shadows crept on the ground and in his second over he nicked off Sam Fanning, who just 24 hours earlier had been dismissed for a career high first-class score of 99.

Boland, who finished with 2 for 8 off 5 overs, then had Jayden Goodwin edging to third slip, where a diving Will Sutherland took a terrific catch to complete Victoria's domination of the day's play.

After wrapping up WA's first innings in the morning session, Victoria decided not to enforce the follow on despite leading by 193 runs. Harper's momentum from Victoria's first innings spilled over as he once again handled spearhead Jhye Richardson with ease.

There was nothing too extravagant from Harper, who much like in the first innings drove superbly through the covers. Campbell Kellaway provided solid support before quick Brody Couch had him caught behind to end the 48-run opening partnership.

Debutant Kade Povey had shown encouraging signs in Victoria's first innings with a disciplined bowling performance where he finished wicketless from nine overs. Povey, a seam bowling allrounder, didn't have to wait long this time around and claimed his maiden first-class wicket when he nicked off Blake Macdonald before being mobbed by his teammates.

Scott Boland was a handful late in the day • Getty Images

An unperturbed Harper remained in complete control as he stroked a 54-ball half-century, reaching the milestone with another beautiful drive that motored to the boundary.

WA were wilting under the baking sun but towering Cameron Gannon did his best to raise their spirits with a blinder of a one-handed catch at slip to remove Matt Short, who was unable to connect a reverse sweep off Corey Rocchiccioli.

The game went through a lull as WA resorted to defensive fields while Richardson was luckless as he unleashed his best spell of the match.

There was a scary incident on the stroke of tea when Ollie Peake was hit flush on the side of the helmet having ducked into a searing short delivery from Couch. He received medical attention for 10 minutes before tea was taken and he walked off the field unassisted but did not return after the interval.

"I think he's all good, he passed all the tests. He was desperate to keep batting," Victoria seamer Sam Elliott said of Peake.

Harper continued his rampage before reaching his ton in style with a reverse sweep to the boundary as he punched the air and waved his bat to his jubilant teammates in the terraces.

Victoria are on the brink of a big victory that will lock in a home final having completely outplayed last-placed WA throughout this match so far.

Victoria's attack was ruthless from the start of the day's play as WA crashed from their overnight score of 200 for 5 to be bowled out for 238. After being overshadowed by Boland on the second day, Elliott celebrated his 26th birthday by running through the lower-order to finish with 5 for 75 from 15.2 overs, bringing his season tally to 28 wickets at 13.75 to that point.

Boland was not deployed into the attack and finished with 2 for 27 from 13 overs.

Amongst the WA collapse was Povey, who could not add to his overnight tally of 6. His only scoring shot was a slog over the deep midwicket boundary off Todd Murphy in an incredibly gutsy stroke just before stumps on day two.