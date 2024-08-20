Matches (5)
WCL 2 (1)
Men's Hundred (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
Maharaja T20 (2)
AMSKS vs SGT, 16th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Aug 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
16th Match, Kabul, August 20, 2024, Shpageeza Cricket League
What will be the toss result?
AMSKS Win & Bat
SGT Win & Bat
AMSKS Win & Bowl
SGT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AMSKS
L
W
L
W
W
SGT
L
L
W
L
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 20:34
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match days
|20 August 2024 - day (20-over match)