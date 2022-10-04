Arshdeep out with back issue as India bowl; Pretorius in for South Africa

Rohit Sharma has a look at the Indore pitch ahead of the final T20I • BCCI

India won the toss and chose to bowl vs South Africa

India won the toss and opted to bowl on a small Holkar Stadium ground, in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore. Captain Rohit Sharma didn't expect the pitch "to change a lot", and announced three changes from the side that won the second match on Sunday.

Left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh misses out with "some issues with his back" with Rohit saying that it was just "precautionary" and "not serious", while Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been given a short break to head home. In their place, India brought in middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, and pace bowlers Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

It is likely Rishabh Pant will open with Rohit. Pant did not get to bat in the last three T20Is he was part of, having last batted in the middle during the Asia Cup match against Afghanistan on September 8.

South Africa, meanwhile, are seeking a consolation win ahead of the T20 World Cup which starts in two weeks' time. The visitors replaced the rested fast bowler Anrich Nortje with allrounder Dwaine Pretorius.

The longest boundary from any side of the pitch is only 69 metres, and another high-scoring game is expected after the two teams had piled up a combined 458 runs in the second T20I in Guwahati.

India: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Rishabh Pant (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Shreyas Iyer, 5 Dinesh Karthik, 6 Axar Patel, 7 Ravichandran Ashwin, 8 Harshal Patel, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Umesh Yadav, 11 Mohammed Siraj