India rest Kohli and Rahul as South Africa look to bounce back

It may be a dead rubber, but that doesn't mean much for India's tier-two cities. They don't get to see a lot of live cricket so every game is deeply appreciated. The(passion) is actually at an all-time high. Cricketers from the region are being recognised like never before. Two Indore residents - Venkatesh Iyer and Avesh Khan - have already made their India debuts. Next week , another one - Rajat Patidar - could well join the list. Madhya Pradesh, of which Indore forms a big part in terms of cricket, are also Ranji Trophy winners . So the interest couldn't be higher. Throw in the backdrop of the T20 World Cup, and the lines between a dead rubber and a must-win get blurred even more.