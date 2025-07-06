Mulder 264* as SA post 465 on opening day

South Africa 465 for 4 (Mulder 264*, Bedingham 82, Pretorius 78, Chivanga 2-85) vs Zimbabwe



South Africa went into stumps on a mammoth 465 for 4, the final session alone bringing them 222. Runs hemorrhaged from both ends against a toothless attack that was further depleted by a niggle to debutant seamer Kundai Matigimu, who largely bowled within himself for much of the evening.

As dominant as South Africa were, Zimbabwe's misfired tactics - of bowling to spread out fields as early as after the first hour with the fast bowler adopting a short-ball ploy to Mulder and David Bedingham - came under sharp focus. There were also a few missed opportunities in between that contributed to the day's scoreline.

The first one came when Mulder top-edged a pull on 91, with the ball landing between deep square and fine leg off Blessing Muzarabani. Then there was a grassed opportunity at backward square leg by Wesley Madhevere off teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius on 31 when he skied an attempted slog sweep off left-arm spinner Wellington Masakadza.

There was more frustration late in the day when Tanaka Chivanga clean bowled Mulder on 247, only for the joy to be short-lived as replays confirmed the bowler had overstepped to compound Zimbabwe's frustration.

On 133 at the tea interval, Mulder added 131 more in the final session, as he climbed into Zimbabwe's tired spinners initially, and then against the fast bowlers who once again dished out bizarre short-ball plans with the second new ball.

And while Mulder made merry, Pretorius was equally enterprising in his bristling 87-ball 78, before falling in the final session when a century was there for the taking. Looking to heave a length delivery over deep midwicket, he top-edged debutant Matigimu to Masakadza at mid-on just as the second new ball was taken, bringing an end to a 217-run fourth-wicket partnership.

The prelude to the Mulder-Pretorius partnership was another solid double-century stand between Mulder and David Bedingham, who rode the early wobble in the first session with the pair lifting South Africa from 24 for 2. Bedingham was compact in defence, and steely in his resolve to not play loose drives in the first hour.

David Bedingham and Wiaan Mulder added 184 for the third wicket • Zimbabwe Cricket

There on, there were hardly any drivable deliveries on offer thanks to the short-ball ploy. Bedingham was equally severe against the spinners, using his feet well to get fully forward or rock back to cut and pull. Mulder and Pretorius brought up the half-century partnership off just 35 balls, and then set themselves for the long haul.

Bedingham was out against the run of play for 82 when a nip-backer from Chivanga trapped him lbw, but any joy from the wicket quickly dissipated as Pretorius took charge. Fresh off a barnstorming century in the first Test, he looked unshackled as he took the attack to the spinner and fast bowlers alike, hitting seven fours and three sixes in his innings.

Zimbabwe's only semblance of effectiveness came in the first half hour in an engaging passage, where the new ball did something. Tony de Zorzi was put down in the slips by Craig Ervine, but Zimbabwe didn't need to wait long for a wicket as he was out slashing to gully, where Nick Welch took a leaping catch. Then it was the turn of debutant Lesego Senokwane to fall for 3 when he was out lbw attempting to paddle Masakadza.