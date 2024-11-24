Matches (23)
SA Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20I at East London, SA vs ENG [W], Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st T20I (N), East London, November 24, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 116.96 SR
T Brits
10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 98.19 SR
DN Wyatt
7 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 121.23 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
8 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 121.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
N Mlaba
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 13.84 SR
TS Sekhukhune
3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 10.8 SR
S Ecclestone
8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 15 SR
S Glenn
7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17 SR
SA-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Anneke Bosch 
Batting Allrounder
Tazmin Brits 
Opening Batter
Nadine de Klerk 
Allrounder
Annerie Dercksen 
Allrounder
Ayanda Hlubi 
Bowler
Sinalo Jafta 
Wicketkeeper
Sune Luus 
Allrounder
Eliz-Mari Marx 
Bowler
Nonkululeko Mlaba 
Bowler
Tumi Sekhukhune 
Bowler
Nondumiso Shangase 
Batting Allrounder
Chloe Tryon 
Allrounder
Faye Tunnicliffe 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
Buffalo Park, East London
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2133
Hours of play (local time)18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
Match days24 November 2024 - night (50-over match)
South Africa vs England Women News

Danni Wyatt-Hodge backs England to bounce back from T20 World Cup criticism

England opener shrugs off disappointment and aims to return to 'fearless' brand of cricket

Paige Scholfield ruled out of England's SA tour with ankle injury

South-Africa born batter will head back to England after she was hurt during training

Alice Capsey called up to England T20 squad for South Africa tour

Initially left out of tour amid a batting form slump, she leaves Melbourne Renegades to link up with England

England Women appoint Courtney Winfield-Hill as assistant coach

Former cricket and rugby league pro to join squads for tour of South Africa and Women's Ashes

England seek World Cup redemption in South Africa

Jon Lewis picks over the wreckage of failed campaign as Australia loom in the new year

