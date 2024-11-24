Matches (23)
SA Women vs ENG Women, 1st T20I at East London, SA vs ENG [W], Nov 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
1st T20I (N), East London, November 24, 2024, England Women tour of South Africa
Recent Performance
Last five matches
SA Women
L
W
W
W
L
ENG Women
L
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 04:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W10 M • 324 Runs • 36 Avg • 116.96 SR
SA-W10 M • 272 Runs • 34 Avg • 98.19 SR
ENG-W7 M • 177 Runs • 29.5 Avg • 121.23 SR
ENG-W8 M • 151 Runs • 37.75 Avg • 121.77 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SA-W8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.23 Econ • 13.84 SR
SA-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 7.89 Econ • 10.8 SR
ENG-W8 M • 12 Wkts • 5.33 Econ • 15 SR
ENG-W7 M • 8 Wkts • 5.43 Econ • 17 SR
Squad
SA-W
ENG-W
Match details
|Buffalo Park, East London
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2133
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.00 start, First Session 18.00-19.30, Interval 19.30-19.50, Second Session 19.50-21.20
|Match days
|24 November 2024 - night (50-over match)
South Africa vs England Women News
Danni Wyatt-Hodge backs England to bounce back from T20 World Cup criticism
England opener shrugs off disappointment and aims to return to 'fearless' brand of cricket
Paige Scholfield ruled out of England's SA tour with ankle injury
South-Africa born batter will head back to England after she was hurt during training
Alice Capsey called up to England T20 squad for South Africa tour
Initially left out of tour amid a batting form slump, she leaves Melbourne Renegades to link up with England
England Women appoint Courtney Winfield-Hill as assistant coach
Former cricket and rugby league pro to join squads for tour of South Africa and Women's Ashes