England win toss and bowl as Bess Heath heads home with broken thumb

England chose to bowl v South Africa

South Africa were put in to bat in East London in their first match since losing last month's T20 World Cup final. They have three changes from the XI that played in that match, with Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka rested from this series and Chloe Tryon ruled out following her return from the WBBL. Tryon will be available for the next two games.

The absence of the trio of seniors provided an opportunity for seamer Ayanda Hlubi, who was part of the T20 World Cup squad but did not get a game, ahead of the injured Tumi Sekhukhune. The seamer suffered a thigh injury and is expected to recover by next week. Offspinner Nondumiso Shangase and medium-pacer Eliz-Mari Marxmake their returns to the XI after last playing in December 2023 and July this year respectively.

England have also been best by injury. Allrounder Paige Scholfield returned home with an ankle injury. Wicket-keeper batter Bess Heath has been ruled out of the entire tour after fracturing her thumb in training. They welcomed back Sophia Dunkley at No.3, ahead of Alice Capsey, who was initially left out of the squad, and fielded eight of the XI that beat South Africa in Sharjah last month. Freya Kemp and Sarah Glenn are the two players other than Dunkley that did not play against South Africa at the T20 World Cup. They replaced Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith from that match.

South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaardt (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Anneke Bosch, 4 Sune Luus, 5 Annerie Dercksen, 6 Nondumiso Shangase, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Sinalo Jafta (wk) 9 Eliz-Mari Marx, 10 Nonkululekho Mlaba, 11 Ayanda Hlubi