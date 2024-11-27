Matches (11)
WBBL (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
Sheffield Shield (2)
Abu Dhabi T10 (3)
GSL 2024 (2)
WI vs BAN (1)
Live
1st Test, Durban, November 27 - December 01, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
Prev
Next
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(18.1 ov) 55/4
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Day 1 - Session 1: Sri Lanka chose to field.

Current RR: 3.02
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 71.5
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 38/2 (3.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Sri Lanka insert South Africa in under cloudy skies in Durban

Both teams go pace-heavy and have just one spinner - a left-arm orthodox spinner - each

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
27-Nov-2024 • 9 hrs ago
Dhananjaya de Silva took five catches, all off Prabath Jayasuriya, in the first innings, Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, 2nd Test, Galle, 3rd day, September 28, 2024

Sri Lanka are coming on the back of a home series win against New Zealand  •  AFP/Getty Images

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs South Africa
Sri Lanka won the toss under heavy Durban skies and chose to bowl first. It was the expected choice for Dhananjaya de Silva to make - not only is the ball likely to swing early on the day on account of the atmospheric conditions, Sri Lanka have won twice batting second at this venue.
Although the pitch tends to take turn later in the match at Kingsmead, both teams have opted for just a single specialist spinner - Keshav Maharaj and Prabath Jayasuriya - both left-arm arm orthodox.
South Africa's seam attack comprises of Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzeee, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen. Sri Lanka have left out allrounder Milan Rathnayake and have Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, and Vishwa Fernando in their ranks. Kusal Mendis will keep wickets and bat at No. 7, with Dinesh Chandimal batting at No. 3.
Some rain is expected later in the day on Wednesday.
South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Wiaan Mulder, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Kagiso Rabada
Sri Lanka: 1 Dimuth Karunaratne, 2 Pathum Nissanka, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Prabath Jayasuriya, 9 Lahiru Kumara, 10 Asitha Fernando, 11 Vishwa Fernando
Sri LankaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
AK Markram
caught911
T de Zorzi
caught49
T Stubbs
caught1638
T Bavuma
not out1541
DG Bedingham
bowled46
K Verreynne
not out06
Extras(b 1, lb 4, nb 2)
Total55(4 wkts; 18.1 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table