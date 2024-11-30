Matches (13)
AUS vs IND (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
Nepal Premier League (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
GSL 2024 (2)
Live
1st Test, Durban, November 27 - December 01, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
Prev
Next
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
191 & 366/5d
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
(72 ov, T:516) 42 & 266/6

Day 4 - Session 2: Sri Lanka need 250 runs.

Current RR: 3.69
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 57
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 48/0 (4.80)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Gritty Chandimal, aggressive de Silva keep South Africa at bay

De Silva's was the only wicket to fall as Sri Lanka kept themselves alive in the first session on Saturday

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
30-Nov-2024 • 45 mins ago
Dinesh Chandimal brought up fifty during the 95-run sixth-wicket stand with Dhananjaya de Silva, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Durban, 4th day, November 30, 2024

Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva shared a 95-run sixth-wicket stand  •  Associated Press

LunchSri Lanka 42 and 220 for 6 (Chandimal 69*, Mendis 12*, Jansen 2-45) trail South Africa 191 and 366 for 5 dec by 295 runs
Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva brought up half-centuries in a 95-run sixth-wicket partnership as Sri Lanka kept South Africa at bay for 104 minutes on the fourth morning in Durban. They enjoyed their best period of batting in the match and went wicketless for 23.3 overs against a four-pronged attack that did not have the services of the injured Wiaan Mulder or the movement of the first three days.
On a pitch that is theoretically only a day three strip, after a rain-affected first day, and under blue skies with the drying wind blowing, conditions were perfect for batting and Sri Lanka took advantage. De Silva bedded in and was batting at a good tempo and was furious with himself when he rocked back in his crease and hit an innocuous Keshav Maharaj delivery straight to Tony de Zorzi at short mid-wicket. His was the only wicket of the session and gave South Africa an opening but they still need four wickets. Sri Lanka's target is 296 runs away.
South Africa started threateningly when Kagiso Rabada beat de Silva's edge with the fifth ball of the morning and Gerald Coetzee found it with the 12th. The chance fell to the left of Marco Jansen at gully. De Silva responded by piercing the midwicket gap to hit Rabada for four and pulling Coetzee in front of square. Chandimal also dealt with a Coetzee short ball well and cut him for four through point. He bowled one more over before being replaced by Marco Jansen, who was then replaced by Keshav Maharaj, as South Africa tried to dry up an end.
Rabada bowled a five-over spell that cost 17 runs without success, and once he was off, Sri Lanka's pair could settle in. De Silva drove Jansen through the covers, Chandimal whacked him in the same area to bring up the 150 and they both took on Maharaj, who got almost no turn. By the first drinks break, Sri Lanka had scored 61 runs in 16 overs at a rate of just under four to the over.
Chandimal brought up fifty immediately after the interval with an authoritative pull off Jansen and de Silva reached his milestone in the next over. He swept Maharaj for two fours and reached fifty off 66 balls, a sign of the aggression with which he batted. He played one more shot in anger when he hit Maharaj over long-off for six. Maharaj had the last laugh when de Silva played the shot he will look back on with regret and South Africa had broken through.
Kusal Mendis, on the back of four ducks in South Africa, got his first runs with a cover drive that went for four, and also raised the Sri Lankan 200. He was nearly run out later in the over when he took off for a run without checking without conferring with Chandimal but made it back in time.
South Africa brought back Rabada for a pre-lunch burst but a selection of short balls were well negotiated. Rabada also took his no-ball count for the innings to 10, with five in the morning session.
Sri LankaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Gritty Chandimal, aggressive de Silva keep South Africa at bay

De Silva's was the only wicket to fall as Sri Lanka kept themselves alive in the first session on Saturday

Gritty Chandimal, aggressive de Silva keep South Africa at bay

Leap and joy: Stubbs and Bavuma's centuries add colour to festive Kingsmead

Two bands at the venue accompanied the batters' feats as the 1700 spectators rose as one

Leap and joy: Stubbs and Bavuma's centuries add colour to festive Kingsmead

Bavuma overcomes nerves to bring up his third Test hundred

Before the second innings in Durban, the South Africa captain had 22 fifties but only two hundreds to his name

Bavuma overcomes nerves to bring up his third Test hundred

South Africa quicks leave Sri Lanka on the brink after Stubbs, Bavuma centuries

Sri Lanka were set 516 to win after South Africa declared their second innings on 366 for 5

South Africa quicks leave Sri Lanka on the brink after Stubbs, Bavuma centuries

Sri Lanka hit the snooze button on destiny

All the gains from a year of positivity came crashing down in 13.5 overs of witheringly poor judgement

Sri Lanka hit the snooze button on destiny
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Sri Lanka Innings
Player NameRB
P Nissanka
lbw2331
FDM Karunaratne
caught418
LD Chandimal
not out82169
AD Mathews
lbw2542
PHKD Mendis
caught1028
NGRP Jayasuriya
caught112
DM de Silva
caught5981
BKG Mendis
not out4464
Extras(lb 5, nb 13)
Total266(6 wkts; 72 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table