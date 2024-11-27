Sri Lanka insert South Africa in under cloudy skies in Durban

Toss Sri Lanka chose to bowl vs South Africa

Sri Lanka won the toss under heavy Durban skies and chose to bowl first. It was the expected choice for Dhananjaya de Silva to make - not only is the ball likely to swing early on the day on account of the atmospheric conditions, Sri Lanka have won twice batting second at this venue.

Although the pitch tends to take turn later in the match at Kingsmead, both teams have opted for just a single specialist spinner - Keshav Maharaj and Prabath Jayasuriya - both left-arm arm orthodox.

South Africa's seam attack comprises of Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzeee, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen. Sri Lanka have left out allrounder Milan Rathnayake and have Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, and Vishwa Fernando in their ranks. Kusal Mendis will keep wickets and bat at No. 7, with Dinesh Chandimal batting at No. 3.

Some rain is expected later in the day on Wednesday.

South Africa: 1 Aiden Markram, 2 Tony de Zorzi, 3 Tristan Stubbs, 4 Temba Bavuma (capt), 5 David Bedingham, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Wiaan Mulder, 9 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Keshav Maharaj, 11 Kagiso Rabada