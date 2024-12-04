Kandamby backs experienced SL to make a strong comeback: 'We've been in these situations before'

Comebacks can happen. Sri Lanka have proved that already this year, when having lost a Test at Lord's by 190 runs, they surged back at The Oval to win by eight wickets.

This, at least, is what Sri Lanka are trying to believe, having lost their first Test in South Africa by 233 runs.

They can look back at other series-leveling come-from behind Test wins as well, such as in 2018, when they won in Barbados having lost in Port of Spain. Or even at home, when having gone down to Australia in the first Galle Test of 2022, they roared back in the second.

Batting coach Thilina Kandamby feels there are enough players in the group who have tasted comeback success.

"We have a very experienced unit, and they have been in situations like this before," Kandamby said. "We have given comebacks before as well. I don't think the players are mentally down. We give them lot of confidence.

"We started off in a similar fashion in England this year. We came from behind to win a game. We have identified that and we need to be at our best from day one."

Just as in that England series, Sri Lanka's top order struggled substantially against the moving ball, crashing to a calamitous 42 not out in the first innings. Kandamby said the "options we took were wrong", particularly the damp surface offered plenty to the bowlers in the first innings.

Since that match, however, Sri Lanka have taken every opportunity to train. They'd rocked up to Kingsmead on what would have been day five of the first Test for a long session, and will also train the two days ahead of the Gqeberha Test, with Monday having been their travel day.

"We had a chat, and the key here is to see off the new ball. There is no point being too aggressive, but we do have to put the loose balls away. Once we get past the first hour, it gets a lot easier."

Sri Lanka had also been at a significant advantage in Durban, as South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder had fractured his right hand while batting, and as such was unable to bowl. And yet, having collapsed inside 14 overs for their lowest Test total, Sri Lanka were in no place to capitalise on this advantage.

"It's so disappointing really - South Africa were one bowler short, and we should have made most of it," Kandamby said. "Even with Marco Jansen we didn't force him to a second spell. But the good thing is, we were a lot more organised in the second innings. If we'd batted the whole day in the first innings, it could have been very different."

The major positive for Sri Lanka, perhaps is that unlike for South Africa, there are no serious injury concerns for their bowlers. They'd had to bowl more than 150 overs in the first three days of the Test, but will have had five days potential recovery before the second Test starts. Although privately, some bowlers had expressed annoyance at having to bowl again so soon after dismissing South Africa for 191, at the time, they just got on with the job, Kandamby said.