Matches (7)
NZ vs ENG (1)
WBBL (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
GSL 2024 (1)
Live
1st Test, Durban, November 27 - December 01, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
Prev
Next
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(81.5 ov) 191 & 270/3
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
42

Day 3 - Session 2: South Africa lead by 419 runs.

Current RR: 3.29
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 56.1
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 39/0 (3.90)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Videos
Photos
Table
Bet
Report

Stubbs, Bavuma wear Sri Lanka down and tighten South Africa's grip

South Africa see off a wicketless session in which they scored 101 to extend their lead to 382

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
29-Nov-2024 • 35 mins ago
Both Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma his half-centuries, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Durban, 3rd day, November 29, 2024

Both Tristan Stubbs and Temba Bavuma hit half-centuries  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch South Africa 191 and 233 for 3 (Stubbs 70*, Bavuma 64*, Jayasuriya 2-94) lead Sri Lanka 42 by 382 runs
Temba Bavuma eased to his second half-century of the match, Tristan Stubbs strode to an assured fifty of his own, and the pair turned South Africa's dominant position into a commanding one in a session that yielded 101 runs. Though they operated in the best batting conditions the game has seen so far, that they played out a wicketless session is nevertheless remarkable; day two had seen the fall of 19 wickets.
Their unbeaten 144-run stand carried South Africa to a lead of 382 by lunch, with Bavuma on 64, and Stubbs on 70.
The highest successful fourth-innings chase at this venue is 340, so Sri Lanka would already need to shatter records if they are to even dream of another miraculous Kingsmead win. They did create a chance off Stubbs in this session, Vishwa Fernando finding the outside edge of the bat only for Angelo Mathews to grass the chance diving low to his left at slip.
There were, in addition, half-hearted lbw shouts, and late in the session, a very difficult catching opportunity created by wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis, as he moved to his left anticipating a lap-sweep, again off the bat of Stubbs. But largely, Sri Lanka's bowlers were muted. The quicks' speeds had dropped, unsurprisingly perhaps, given the amount of bowling they've had to do over the last three days. And the surface was not turning especially big for left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.
Bavuma hit his first ball of the day for four, flicking Lahiru Kumara through midwicket. But largely, the batters bedded in in the first half hour of play, picking off singles, as Kumara went short at the batters, and Jayasuriya flighted the ball, searching for those early breakthroughs.
Stubbs too, was muted. His first boundary was a nicely-placed reverse sweep past the slip off Jayasuriya, in the eighth over of the day. Aside from that one chance off Vishwa's bowling, however, he seemed almost totally in control, rarely having his outside edge beaten, though the seamers did pass his inside edge to raise lbw appeals every now and then. The bounce in this Kingsmead surface mean the ball was likely passing over the stumps. Stubbs was especially good against Jayasuriya, pouncing on his errors of length with especial severity, to hit him through point, or drive him through cover.
Bavuma used the depth of the crease against the spinner, and occasionally ventured the hard flat sweep, which brought him one boundary. He got to his half-century off the 112th ball he faced. Stubbs got there off his 121st ball.
With off spinner Dhananjaya de Silva bringing himself on to bowl some cheap overs as Sri Lanka awaited the second new ball, batting became even easier for the right-handers. Stubbs crashed a huge six off Dhananjaya over long in the overs approaching lunch.
Temba BavumaTristan StubbsSouth AfricaSri LankaSouth Africa vs Sri LankaICC World Test ChampionshipSri Lanka tour of South Africa

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Stubbs, Bavuma wear Sri Lanka down and tighten South Africa's grip

South Africa see off a wicketless session in which they scored 101 to extend their lead to 382

Stubbs, Bavuma wear Sri Lanka down and tighten South Africa's grip

Sri Lanka hit the snooze button on destiny

All the gains from a year of positivity came crashing down in 13.5 overs of witheringly poor judgement

Sri Lanka hit the snooze button on destiny

Watch out, world. Marco Jansen is beginning to believe in himself

He has all the physical gifts a fast bowler needs, and all the skill to go with it. At Kingsmead he showed he may be letting go of the self-doubt that had clouded him for so long

Watch out, world. Marco Jansen is beginning to believe in himself

Stats - Sri Lanka's lowest-ever Test total, and the second-shortest Test innings ever

Stats highlights from Sri Lanka's first innings in Durban where they were bundled out for 42

Stats - Sri Lanka's lowest-ever Test total, and the second-shortest Test innings ever

Injured Mulder ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka Tests

Matthew Breetzke has been named the replacement

Injured Mulder ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka Tests
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
South Africa Innings
Player NameRB
T de Zorzi
caught1732
AK Markram
bowled4781
PWA Mulder
lbw1531
T Stubbs
not out93174
T Bavuma
not out78173
Extras(b 6, lb 14)
Total270(3 wkts; 81.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

ICC World Test Championship

TeamMWLDPTPCT
IND1595111061.11
AUS138419057.69
SL95406055.56
NZ116507254.55
SA84315254.17
ENG199919340.79
PAK104604033.33
WI102623226.67
BAN113803325.00
Full Table