2nd Test, Gqeberha, December 05 - 09, 2024, Sri Lanka tour of South Africa
South Africa FlagSouth Africa
(27.3 ov) 82/3
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Day 1 - Session 2: South Africa chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.98
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 62.3
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 31/0 (3.10)
Rickelton, Bavuma fight back after super start from Sri Lanka quicks

South Africa were in trouble at 44 for 3 in the 16th over before rebuilding

Firdose Moonda
Firdose Moonda
05-Dec-2024 • Updated 31 mins ago
Asitha Fernando got rid of Tony de Zorzi first ball after South Africa opted to bat, South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Gqeberha, 1st day, December 5, 2024

Asitha Fernando got rid of Tony de Zorzi for a duck after South Africa opted to bat  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch South Africa 82 for 3 (Rickelton 29*, Bavuma 27*, Kumara 2-17) vs Sri Lanka
Lahiru Kumara became the fifth Sri Lankan fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets on a tense opening morning at St George's Park, where South Africa were made to work after their decision to bat first. Sri Lanka's seamers threatened as they found just enough movement on a surface with a significant grass covering and decent bounce.
South Africa were in trouble at 44 for 3 in the 16th over but an unbroken 38-run fifth-wicket stand between Ryan Rickelton and Temba Bavuma steadied them by the lunch break.
In blustery conditions, Sri Lanka started well and got immediate reward. Tony de Zorzi was given out lbw off Asitha Fernando off the first ball of the second over when he was hit on the full by an inswinging delivery on leg stump. De Zorzi reviewed but both impact and wickets were umpire's call and the decision stood.
That brought Rickelton, promoted to No. 3, to the crease. He was off the mark straightaway as he leaned into a drive and hit an Asitha full toss for four through mid-off. Asitha tightened up and rapped him on the pads later in the over and the cat-and-mouse tone was set.
Aiden Markram was willing to chase width and scored three boundaries in the next two overs but Rickelton was more circumspect. He had to be as Vishwa Fernando tested him with away movement. Between them, they survived the new-ball bowlers' opening spells and got to 26 for 1 before Sri Lanka made their first change.
Kumara took over from Asitha's end, where there was more bounce on offer, and started by overstepping as he delivered a half-volley for Rickelton to crack through the covers for four. Sri Lanka made a double change and introduced the spin of Prabath Jayasuriya at the other end, which was playing more placidly. Kumara broke through in his next over when Markram went for a drive to a delivery that nipped back in and bowled him. That gave Kumara his 100th Test wicket,
Tristan Stubbs, who scored a century at Durban, walked out to bat for the first time in a Test at his home ground with the band in full flow but his stay was short. He reached for a wide Kumara delivery with hard hands and edged to Kusal Mendis, who took a good catch moving to his right.
The other centurion from Kingsmead, Bavuma, started full of confidence when he flicked Jayasuriya behind square to bring up South Africa's fifty. Bavuma played some deft shots including a late guide between second and third slip and got on top of the bounce to hit Asitha for back-to-back boundaries. His most aggressive side came out when he rocked back to hit Jayasuriya over midwicket and out of the ground. The ball was retrieved from over a low wall and the over was closed out with no further damage done.
Lahiru KumaraRyan RickeltonTemba BavumaSri LankaSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs Sri LankaSri Lanka tour of South AfricaICC World Test Championship

Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket

