Mooney overcomes illness to steer Australia to T20I series victory

Marizanne Kapp hit a career-best in her 100th T20I but it wasn't enough for the visitors in the decider

Beth Mooney was unafraid to take the aerial route in the powerplay • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Australia 163 for 5 (Mooney 82) beat South Africa 162 for 7 (Kapp 75)

Australia bounced back from a shock T20I loss to South Africa, clinching success in a tense series decider on the back of a classy 82 from Beth Mooney who had struggled with illness earlier in the day and was unsure if she would play

The opener's 55-ball knock helped Australia get past the visitors' 162 for 7 with five wickets in hand and four balls to spare in Hobart

Mooney lost partners regularly before falling in the 18th over with her side needing 14 runs from 14 balls. Ashleigh Gardner held her nerve to seal the win with a boundary.

South Africa earlier posted their highest T20I score against Australia, headlined by a career-best 48-ball 75 from Marizanne Kapp in her 100th T20I.

South Africa forced a deciding T20 game after notching their first victory over Australia in any format on Sunday to level the ledger at 1-1.

Mooney, who hit an unbeaten 72 in the opening game, struck the ball cleanly from the outset and finished with 11 fours and one six. Fellow opener and Alyssa Healy failed to fire as did Ellyse Perry who was elevated to number No.3.

After her team was sent in to bat, Kapp helped South Africa recover from a wobbly 28 for 3 in the fifth over. The allrounder shared an 80-run partnership from just 57 balls with Anneke Bosch, who supported well with 21.

Kapp's score surpassed her previous best of 56 and came after she was dropped on 19 in the outfield. She was dismissed in the 17th over when Tahlia McGrath snuck a slower ball that crashed into the stumps.

Australia's Grace Harris was in the action early, taking two catches and running out Sune Luus with a direct hit.

Chloe Tryon chipped in with an important 26 from 16 balls late in the innings before being caught and bowled by spinner Georgia Wareham in the 18th over.

Nadine de Klerk also swung hard at the death, finishing with an unbeaten 20 from 11 balls including two fours off the last three deliveries.