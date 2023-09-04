Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali brush South Africa aside to seal the series

Pakistan 156 for 3 (Ameen 61, Riaz 31*, Mlaba 2-20) beat South Africa 150 for 3 (Brits 46, Wolvaardt 41, Iqbal 1-22) by seven wickets
Sidra Ameen
's career-best 61, and Aliya Riaz
and Muneeba Ali
's blazing cameos helped Pakistan beat South Africa by seven wickets and clinch the three-match T20I series with one game to go.
South Africa's openers, Laura Wolvaardt
and Tazmin Brits
, added 74 in 10.4 overs and in all the visitors lost only three wickets, but they could not find a higher gear to hurt Pakistan. Sadiq Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket each to help Pakistan restrict South Africa to 150. Fatima Sana was the only Pakistan bowler to concede more than eight runs an over, with Nadine de Klerk hitting her for three fours in the final over of the innings. Even that didn't loosen Pakistan's vice-like grip on the game.
Nonkululeko Mlaba
did remove Shawaal Zulfiqar for 4 off 12 balls in the powerplay, but Ameen took charge of the chase with her first T20I half-century at home, and third overall. She put on 68 off 53 balls for the second wicket with Bismah Maroof to keep the chase on track.
It was Mlaba once again who provided the breakthrough for South Africa, with Maroof's wicket. Nine balls later, Delmi Tucker bowled Ameen, who hit six fours and a six in her 44-ball knock. At that stage, Pakistan needed 49 from 34 balls.
It looked like South Africa were back in the game but Riaz (31* off 18) and Muneeba (26* off 15) smashed 54 in just 29 balls during their unbroken stand to finish the game with five balls to spare.