Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali brush South Africa aside to seal the series

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits gave South Africa a start of 74 in 10.4 overs but the visitors could not find a higher gear

Pakistan 156 for 3 (Ameen 61, Riaz 31*, Mlaba 2-20) beat South Africa 150 for 3 (Brits 46, Wolvaardt 41, Iqbal 1-22) by seven wickets



South Africa's openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits , added 74 in 10.4 overs and in all the visitors lost only three wickets, but they could not find a higher gear to hurt Pakistan. Sadiq Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket each to help Pakistan restrict South Africa to 150. Fatima Sana was the only Pakistan bowler to concede more than eight runs an over, with Nadine de Klerk hitting her for three fours in the final over of the innings. Even that didn't loosen Pakistan's vice-like grip on the game.

Aliya Riaz seals another brilliant win for Pakistan in style! #PAKvSApic.twitter.com/hCxn8m52Bx — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 3, 2023

Nonkululeko Mlaba did remove Shawaal Zulfiqar for 4 off 12 balls in the powerplay, but Ameen took charge of the chase with her first T20I half-century at home, and third overall. She put on 68 off 53 balls for the second wicket with Bismah Maroof to keep the chase on track.

It was Mlaba once again who provided the breakthrough for South Africa, with Maroof's wicket. Nine balls later, Delmi Tucker bowled Ameen, who hit six fours and a six in her 44-ball knock. At that stage, Pakistan needed 49 from 34 balls.