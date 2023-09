Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz and Muneeba Ali brush South Africa aside to seal the series

South Africa's openers, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits , added 74 in 10.4 overs and in all the visitors lost only three wickets, but they could not find a higher gear to hurt Pakistan. Sadiq Iqbal and Nashra Sandhu took a wicket each to help Pakistan restrict South Africa to 150. Fatima Sana was the only Pakistan bowler to concede more than eight runs an over, with Nadine de Klerk hitting her for three fours in the final over of the innings. Even that didn't loosen Pakistan's vice-like grip on the game.