Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali help Pakistan draw level

Pakistan 181 for 4 (Muneeba 45, Sana 37, Sekhukhune 2-30) beat South Africa 168 for 4 (Luus 53*, Tryon 30*, Sandhu 2-20, Iqbal 2-27) by 13 runs

A superb bowling display by left-arm spinners Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal combined with a collective batting display helped Pakistan win the second T20I against South Africa and level the series in Multan.

Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls - the highest for a fifth-wicket stand for South Africa women in T20Is - but could not get their side over the line.

After being put in, Pakistan lost opener Gull Feroza in the fourth over. But her partner Muneeba Ali gave Pakistan a solid start, helping them post 45 in the powerplay. She stitched a 49-run stand with Sidra Amin, hitting six fours and two sixes in her 45 off 34 balls. Amin and Muneeba went after Seshnie Naidu, hitting her for a combined four fours and a six. Muneeba was eventually dismissed by Annerie Dercksen in the 11th over.

After Amin's dismissal in the 13th over, Nida Dar and captain Fatima Sana came together for a 60-run stand, pushing Pakistan's total past 150. Aliya Riyaz provided the finishing touches, taking Ayanda Hlubi for 6, 4, 4 in the last three balls of the innings to lift Pakistan to 181.

Iqbal then struck early to remove Tazmin Britz but captain Laura Wolvaardt got a solid start, combining with Anneke Bosch for a 50-run partnership. With South Africa needing nearly 11 an over, Sandhu broke through, removing Wolvaardt for 36. Iqbal and Sandhu then took wickets in back-to-back overs, dismissing Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk. Sandhu finished with figures of 2 for 20, while Iqbal bagged 2 for 27.