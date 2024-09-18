Matches (21)
WCL 2 (2)
CPL 2024 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
RESULT
2nd T20I (N), Multan, September 18, 2024, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
181/4
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
(20 ov, T:182) 168/4

PAK Women won by 13 runs

Player Of The Match
45 (34)
muneeba-ali
Cricinfo's MVP
Sune Luus
, SA-W
93.05 ptsImpact List
sune-luus
Live
Scorecard
MVP
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
News
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali help Pakistan draw level

Luus and Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls but could not get SA over the line

ESPNcricinfo staff
18-Sep-2024 • 35 mins ago
Nashra Sandhu broke England's opening stand in the first ODI, England vs Pakistan, 1st Women's ODI, Derby, May 23, 2024

File photo: Nashra Sandhu picked up 2 for 20  •  Getty Images

Pakistan 181 for 4 (Muneeba 45, Sana 37, Sekhukhune 2-30) beat South Africa 168 for 4 (Luus 53*, Tryon 30*, Sandhu 2-20, Iqbal 2-27) by 13 runs
A superb bowling display by left-arm spinners Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal combined with a collective batting display helped Pakistan win the second T20I against South Africa and level the series in Multan.
Sune Luus and Chloe Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls - the highest for a fifth-wicket stand for South Africa women in T20Is - but could not get their side over the line.
After being put in, Pakistan lost opener Gull Feroza in the fourth over. But her partner Muneeba Ali gave Pakistan a solid start, helping them post 45 in the powerplay. She stitched a 49-run stand with Sidra Amin, hitting six fours and two sixes in her 45 off 34 balls. Amin and Muneeba went after Seshnie Naidu, hitting her for a combined four fours and a six. Muneeba was eventually dismissed by Annerie Dercksen in the 11th over.
After Amin's dismissal in the 13th over, Nida Dar and captain Fatima Sana came together for a 60-run stand, pushing Pakistan's total past 150. Aliya Riyaz provided the finishing touches, taking Ayanda Hlubi for 6, 4, 4 in the last three balls of the innings to lift Pakistan to 181.
Iqbal then struck early to remove Tazmin Britz but captain Laura Wolvaardt got a solid start, combining with Anneke Bosch for a 50-run partnership. With South Africa needing nearly 11 an over, Sandhu broke through, removing Wolvaardt for 36. Iqbal and Sandhu then took wickets in back-to-back overs, dismissing Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk. Sandhu finished with figures of 2 for 20, while Iqbal bagged 2 for 27.
Luus and Tryon then came together with South Africa needing 94 off 42 balls. They hit boundaries regularly but could not finish it off for their side. Luus hit 53 off 29 while Tryon scored a 16-ball 30 as Pakistan achieved parity.
Nashra SandhuSadia IqbalSune LuusMuneeba AliSouth Africa WomenPakistan WomenPakistanSouth AfricaPAK Women vs SA WomenSouth Africa Women tour of Pakistan

Language
English
Win Probability
PAK-W 100%
PAK-WSA-W
100%50%100%PAK-W InningsSA-W Innings

Over 20 • SA-W 168/4

PAK Women won by 13 runs
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
SA Women Innings
Player NameRB
L Wolvaardt
bowled3625
T Brits
caught910
A Bosch
caught2424
N de Klerk
bowled1216
S Luus
not out5329
CL Tryon
not out3016
Extras(lb 1, w 3)
Total168(4 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>