Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali help Pakistan draw level

Pakistan 181 for 4 (Muneeba 45, Sana 37, Sekhukhune 2-30) beat South Africa 168 for 4 (Luus 53*, Tryon 30*, Sandhu 2-20, Iqbal 2-27) by 13 runs
A superb bowling display by left-arm spinners Nashra Sandhu
and Sadia Iqbal
combined with a collective batting display helped Pakistan win the second T20I against South Africa and level the series in Multan.
Sune Luus
and Chloe Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls - the highest
for a fifth-wicket stand for South Africa women in T20Is - but could not get their side over the line.
After being put in, Pakistan lost opener Gull Feroza in the fourth over. But her partner Muneeba Ali
gave Pakistan a solid start, helping them post 45 in the powerplay. She stitched a 49-run stand with Sidra Amin, hitting six fours and two sixes in her 45 off 34 balls. Amin and Muneeba went after Seshnie Naidu, hitting her for a combined four fours and a six. Muneeba was eventually dismissed by Annerie Dercksen in the 11th over.
After Amin's dismissal in the 13th over, Nida Dar and captain Fatima Sana came together for a 60-run stand, pushing Pakistan's total past 150. Aliya Riyaz provided the finishing touches, taking Ayanda Hlubi for 6, 4, 4 in the last three balls of the innings to lift Pakistan to 181.
Iqbal then struck early to remove Tazmin Britz but captain Laura Wolvaardt got a solid start, combining with Anneke Bosch for a 50-run partnership. With South Africa needing nearly 11 an over, Sandhu broke through, removing Wolvaardt for 36. Iqbal and Sandhu then took wickets in back-to-back overs, dismissing Anneke Bosch and Nadine de Klerk. Sandhu finished with figures of 2 for 20, while Iqbal bagged 2 for 27.
Luus and Tryon then came together with South Africa needing 94 off 42 balls. They hit boundaries regularly but could not finish it off for their side. Luus hit 53 off 29 while Tryon scored a 16-ball 30 as Pakistan achieved parity.