PAK Women vs SA Women, 2nd T20I at Multan, PAK vs SA [Women], Sep 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd T20I (N), Multan, September 18, 2024, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 06:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Gull Feroza
10 M • 224 Runs • 28 Avg • 110.89 SR
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 201 Runs • 25.13 Avg • 110.43 SR
T Brits
10 M • 338 Runs • 42.25 Avg • 115.75 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 322 Runs • 40.25 Avg • 134.72 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 18 Wkts • 5.92 Econ • 12.72 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 11 Wkts • 7.84 Econ • 14.81 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 8 Wkts • 7.69 Econ • 19.5 SR
M Kapp
8 M • 6 Wkts • 5.85 Econ • 27 SR
Squad
PAK-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iram Javed 
Middle order Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Nida Dar 
Bowling Allrounder
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Sadaf Shamas 
Top order Batter
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Tasmia Rubab 
Bowler
Tuba Hassan 
Bowler
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 2031
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days18 September 2024 - night (20-over match)
