Wolvaardt, Bosch and Dercksen help South Africa clinch series 2-1

South Africa 154 for 2 (Bosch 46, Wolvaardt 45, Dercksen 44*, Tuba 1-26) beat Pakistan 153 for 5 (Amin 37, Muneeba 33, Luus 1-18) by eight wickets

South Africa capped off their Women's T20 World Cup preparations with an eight-wicket win in the series decider against Pakistan, which was also their joint fifth-highest successful chase in T20Is.

Chasing 154, Anneke Bosch retired four runs short of a fifth half-century in the format in extreme heat but had done enough to set up victory. Laura Wolvaardt 's 45 and Annerie Dercksen 's unbeaten 44 took South Africa to the target with nine balls to spare.

In the first day game played in the series, Pakistan were on the field at the hottest time of the day and lacked intensity with ball in hand despite a good start. Muneeba Ali pulled off an excellent piece of wicket-keeping to stump Tazmin Brits with her foot just in the air, off Sadia Iqbal's fourth delivery. The wicket was Sadia's sixth, and made her the leading bowler in the series, but she lacked support.

Diana Baig and Fatima Sana were ineffective on a slow surface, Nida Dar was expensive and though Nashra Sandhu and Tuba Hassan were economical, South Africa could treat them with caution with runs coming off other bowlers.

A highlight of South Africa's chase was the batters' use of their feet against spin, which has been a concern for them previously. Wolvaardt was characteristically strong down the ground while Bosch and Dercksen opened up scoring areas square of the wicket, leaving South Africa in a good place ahead of next month's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

Anneke Bosch set up South Africa's chase with 46 before retiring hurt • PCB

Pakistan will feel in the opposite position after they squandered the opportunity to post a bigger total on the back of a strong start. Muneeba and Gull Feroza put on 49 in the powerplay, but they were separated in the next over. Gull chipped a return chance back to Sune Luus, who has been bowling offspin since the tour of India mid-year and took a sharp catch. Two overs later Muneeba was run out and Pakistan needed the middle-order to rebuild.

Former captain Nida Dar became Pakistan's second-highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, and is now only behind Bismah Mahroof. She was given a lifeline when she was dropped on 10 by Nadine de Klerk at deep mid-wicket. But, Dar only added two runs to her score before making room to play for turn against Nonkululekho Mlaba and was bowled. Fatima Sana 's 17-ball 27 was the major contributor in a 46-run fourth-wicket stand with Sidra Amin and set Pakistan up for a strong finish but when she was dismissed, they struggled to add quick runs.

Chloe Tryon's left-arm spin proved particularly difficult to get away. She bowled the 16th and 19th over and gave away just 11 runs to finish with figures of 1 for 23 in four overs. Luus was South Africa's most economical bowler and conceded just 18 runs in her four overs. Importantly for South Africa, their attack was able to keep Pakistan in check without Marizanne Kapp and Ayabonga Khaka, who were rested from the second and third matches of the series.