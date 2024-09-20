Matches (22)
CPL 2024 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
ENG v AUS (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
WCL 2 (2)
AFG vs SA (1)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
PAK Women vs SA Women, 3rd T20I at Multan, PAK vs SA [Women], Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I, Multan, September 20, 2024, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
PrevNext
What will be the toss result?
PAK-W Win & Bat
SA-W Win & Bat
PAK-W Win & Bowl
SA-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
PAK Women
W
W
L
L
W
SA Women
W
NR
L
W
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 118.4 SR
PAK-W10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 112.69 SR
SA-W9 M • 342 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 135.17 SR
SA-W9 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 142.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
PAK-W10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 13.47 SR
PAK-W9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 19.62 SR
SA-W5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 11.25 SR
SA-W8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 21.42 SR
Squad
PAK-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Multan Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2031
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|20 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
South Africa Women in Pakistan News
Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Muneeba Ali help Pakistan draw level
Luus and Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls but could not get SA over the line
Brits, Kapp, Sekhukhune give South Africa 1-0 lead
Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana tried to revive the chase from 47 for 5 but Pakistan eventually fell short by ten runs
South Africa begin T20 WC prep with spin test against Pakistan
Pakistan will look to create consistency and work on their batting ahead of the big event
Saleema Imtiaz becomes Pakistan's first woman umpire on ICC International Development Panel
Saleema, who is Kainat's mother, says, "This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan"