PAK Women vs SA Women, 3rd T20I at Multan, PAK vs SA [Women], Sep 20 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I, Multan, September 20, 2024, South Africa Women tour of Pakistan
Pakistan Women FlagPakistan Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Muneeba Ali
10 M • 238 Runs • 29.75 Avg • 118.4 SR
Gull Feroza
10 M • 213 Runs • 23.67 Avg • 112.69 SR
L Wolvaardt
9 M • 342 Runs • 42.75 Avg • 135.17 SR
M Kapp
9 M • 308 Runs • 34.22 Avg • 142.59 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Sadia Iqbal
10 M • 17 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 13.47 SR
Nida Dar
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.25 Econ • 19.62 SR
TS Sekhukhune
5 M • 8 Wkts • 8.07 Econ • 11.25 SR
N de Klerk
8 M • 7 Wkts • 8.28 Econ • 21.42 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
PAK-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Fatima Sana (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Aliya Riaz 
Allrounder
Diana Baig 
Bowler
Gull Feroza 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Iram Javed 
Middle order Batter
Muneeba Ali 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Nashra Sandhu 
Bowler
Nida Dar 
Bowling Allrounder
Omaima Sohail 
Top order Batter
Sadaf Shamas 
Top order Batter
Sadia Iqbal 
Bowler
Sidra Amin 
Opening Batter
Syeda Aroob Shah 
Allrounder
Tasmia Rubab 
Bowler
Tuba Hassan 
Bowler
Match details
Multan Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024
Match numberWT20I no. 2031
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days20 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Umpires
Pakistan
Faisal Afridi
Pakistan
Saleema Imtiaz
TV Umpire
Pakistan
Nasir Hussain
Reserve Umpire
Pakistan
Humaira Farah
Match Referee
Pakistan
Muhammad Javed
South Africa Women in Pakistan News

Luus and Tryon put up an unbroken 80-run stand off 42 balls but could not get SA over the line

Aliya Riaz and Fatima Sana tried to revive the chase from 47 for 5 but Pakistan eventually fell short by ten runs

Pakistan will look to create consistency and work on their batting ahead of the big event

Saleema, who is Kainat's mother, says, "This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan"

The PCB's official policy does not necessitate the provision of daily allowances when three meals and accommodation are provided

