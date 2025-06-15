Luus and Mlaba lead South Africa to series-levelling victory

Cambelle kept fighting - 53 off 58 even though she hit just five boundaries - and West Indies arrived into the last 10 overs of the game with 221 runs on the board - 18 more than South Africa at the same time and only 89 away from victory with five wickets in hand. Mlaba and the eternally gifted Marizanne Kapp took a game that was in the balance and broke it with three wickets in 11 balls. Campbelle was gone. The West Indies' lower order had been opened up and the game petered out to its only conclusion.

Scoreboard pressure played a big part in all that. Having been put in, South Africa found the going a little tough with even their free-flowing captain Laura Wolvaardt only able to score 28 off 47 balls. But the openers' willingness to weather that period - Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits stayed together for 15.1 overs - ensured the rest of the line-up had better conditions to bat in. It showed in how only one of the remaining top seven batters had a strike rate below run a ball. Luus was the major driving force for the innings, scoring her first ODI fifty in the last 20 innings, a sequence that goes back to September 2023. Her partnership with Shangase lit the torch paper - 85 off 69 - and that fire spread. Dercksen came in and kept up the tempo, adding 40 off 23 balls with Luus before Luus fell. But that was just a reason to go harder and Dercksen and Chloe Trying put on 57 off 34 for the seventh wicket.