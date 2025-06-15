Luus and Mlaba lead South Africa to series-levelling victory

South Africa 309 for 9 (Luus 76, Shangase 55, Fletcher 4-64) beat West Indies 269 (Matthews 56, Campbelle 53, Mlaba 4-33) by 40 runs
South Africa
's men had their day
at Lord's and it might well have roused the women's team because they came back from 0-1 down in the ODI series against West Indies with a power-packed performance. There were contributions all the way down the batting order to put up 309 for 9, led by Sune Luus
' enchanting 76 off just 65 balls. Nondumiso Shangase
produced a career-best 55 having been trusted with the No. 3 position for only the second time ever. And Annerie Dercksen
was around to provide the flourish at the end, even though wickets were falling, as South Africa picked off 106 runs in the last 10 overs.
West Indies, in reply, built their innings around fifties from Hayley Matthews
and Shemaine Campbelle
but their challenge wilted in the face of some miserly seam bowling from Nonkululeko Mlaba
, who brought up her best figures in ODI cricket with 4 for 33. Her dismissal of Matthews came at a crucial time with West Indies keeping up with the required rate at 107 for 2 in the 20th over largely thanks to their captain's fluency. She made 56 off just 58 balls with nine fours.
Cambelle kept fighting - 53 off 58 even though she hit just five boundaries - and West Indies arrived into the last 10 overs of the game with 221 runs on the board - 18 more than South Africa at the same time and only 89 away from victory with five wickets in hand. Mlaba and the eternally gifted Marizanne Kapp took a game that was in the balance and broke it with three wickets in 11 balls. Campbelle was gone. The West Indies' lower order had been opened up and the game petered out to its only conclusion.
Scoreboard pressure played a big part in all that. Having been put in, South Africa found the going a little tough with even their free-flowing captain Laura Wolvaardt only able to score 28 off 47 balls. But the openers' willingness to weather that period - Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits stayed together for 15.1 overs - ensured the rest of the line-up had better conditions to bat in. It showed in how only one of the remaining top seven batters had a strike rate below run a ball. Luus was the major driving force for the innings, scoring her first ODI fifty in the last 20 innings, a sequence that goes back to September 2023. Her partnership with Shangase lit the torch paper - 85 off 69 - and that fire spread. Dercksen came in and kept up the tempo, adding 40 off 23 balls with Luus before Luus fell. But that was just a reason to go harder and Dercksen and Chloe Trying put on 57 off 34 for the seventh wicket.
Tuesday's ODI now becomes a decider before the two teams get together for a three-match T20I series.