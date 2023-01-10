India amass 373 powered by Kohli ton and fifty from openers

Forgettable day for SL bowlers, with both Rajitha and Wellalage conceding upwards of eight runs per over

Innings India 373 for 7 (Kohli 113, Rohit 83, Gill 70, Rajitha 3-88) vs Sri Lanka

A scintillating opening stand worth 143 between Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma put India into overdrive early. Then Virat Kohli smoked his 45th ODI century, and sent India's total into high altitude. Guwahati is known as a high-scoring ground, and dew is expected to form in the second innings, which should favour Sri Lanka. But even so, 373 for 7 is an utterly dominant total.

In addition to the top three, India had significant contributions from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, who both struck at well over 100 through the middle overs.

The Sri Lanka bowlers' figures were awful - Kasun Rajitha getting three wickets, but going for 88 runs, no one else managing more than one wicket, and everyone traveling for more than six an over.

Among all of India's India's outstanding innings, Gill's 70 off 60 was the purest, reliant on his glorious timing, particularly through the off side. And it was the knock that first signalled a monster total was in the making. He creamed on not-particularly-wide, not-particularly-short deliveries square through the offside in the early overs - Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka both victims of his sublime touch.

By the end of the fifth over, Gill had raced to 25 off 17, and India were speeding. Then Rohit took over. In one particularly disheartening sequence for Sri Lanka, Rohit walloped Rajitha for two sixes and a four - all using his famed pull shot, one of those sixes coming after he had charged the bowler. His was an increasingly dismissive innings.

Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill set India up for a tall total • Associated Press

Where Gill's most memorable strokes came through the offside, Rohit plundered the legside. He raced to 50 off 40 deliveries, and the spreading of the field and the arrival of serious spin tempered the pair's scoring rate only briefly. They took 19 runs off the 19th over, bowled by Dunith Wellalage , though Gill was out lbw to Dasun Shanaka soon after. The partnership was not without a little luck - both batters could have been out in their 40s, had the standing umpire given them out lbw. Sri Lanka reviewed both chances - one off Wanindu Hasaranga's bowling, the other off Wellalage - and were denied by umpire's calls each time.

Kohli had some luck too, dropped once on 52, and another time on 81, Rajitha the bowler on both occasions. Otherwise, he was imperious through the middle overs. He charged Shanaka to pound hom through mid on to fetch his first boundary, was brutal on errors of length from the spinners, and was strong down the ground against the quicks. He skipped to 24 off his first 14 deliveries, and while putting on small (by the standards of this innings) partnerships with Rohit, then Iyer, never allowed the rate to flag much.

Kohli got to his half century with a six over wide mid on off Dhananjaya de Silva, having come down the track. By this stage, with roughly 35 overs bowled, he and KL Rahul were deep into a partnership that reaped 90 off 70 balls. Kohli scored especially heavily in the arc between mid on and midwicket, but had shots everywhere, of course.

He got to his century in the 47th over, off the 79th ball he faced. It was his ninth ton against Sri Lanka - his joint most against any opposition (West Indies being his other lead victim). It was also his second in successive innings, having hit a century against Bangladesh in December.