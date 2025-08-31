short one into the body, Kamindu gets up with the bounce, rolls his fingers over the pull shot, and puts it into space behind square on the legside. It's a comfortable single, and all they need to sweep this series 2-0.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI at Harare, ZIM vs SL, Aug 31 2025 - Match Result
That's it from us. Sri Lanka have the trophy in their hands and are celebrating. Thanks for joining us for this two-match series. That's it from Madushka and me. We'll catch you for the T20s later this week.
Charith Asalanka: It's a pleasure to have a win in Zimbabwe. Both teams fought hard. I just told the team to do the basics right. I wanted to see a big hundred and Pathum did that. Young players are doing a good job for the team. I asked the batter to play with less risk and to run hard. Thanks to the Sri Lanka fans who came.
Nissanka is indeed Player of the Match and Player of the Sries: "It's been a little while since I've been among the runs in ODIs, so I'm glad I was able to score some here. I wanted to do well for the team and I trusted myself. It was tougher to bat in the powerplay and the Zimbabwe bowlers bowled well."
Sean Williams: "The series could have gone differently. It could have been 1-1. Today we missed an opportunity to be more aggressive against the offie in the middle overs. The small chances make a bit difference at the end of the day."
Prakash: "POTM and POTS for Nissanka - no doubts there, surely?" Top-scored in both matches too.
Zimbabwe competed hard in both matches and will rue the little moments where they could have made a big difference. Dropping Nissanka on 78 in this match may have been one of those.
In the end, Sri Lanka had too much quality in that top order. Nissanka is having a rich year, and his 122 off 136 was the driving force behind this chase. Asalanka played another gem from No. 5, hitting 71 off 61. It got hairier than it needed to be perhaps, but Sri Lanka largely managed this chase nicely.
Zimbabwe had some bright spots, though. Sikander Raza's star continues to burn bright, with the bat especially, Ben Curran may be a player to watch in the future. And the Muzarabani-Ngarava partnership looks strong.
Scores tied.
length ball, slower one again, very wide of off. Liyanage reaches out and gets a toe-end to it. Cover makes a diving stop but can't prevent a single
slower ball I think, dug into the pitch, short of a length and outside off. Batter swipes at it and misses
reverse lapped for four! Kamindu saw the short fine was in the circle, and suspected Ngarava would bowl full. He set up for the shot and got a thick inside edge, which went between his legs and whizzed past short fine. Sri Lanka will feel much better about the final over with that boundary
Kamindu Mendis is the new batter
he's holed out to deep midwicket running in. This was another slower ball, into the body, which Asalanka tried to bash over cow corner - one of his favoured shots. Badly mis-hits it though, and the advancing fielder takes the catch on the edge of the circle
valiant dive in the deep but he can't hold on to this catch! He ran in initially as this toe-ended shot off a shortish ball came towards him. Realised late that he had to run backwards instead, and couldn't quite go there. The ball skips away for four
full, almost a yorker on off stump. Liyanage cleared the front foot and tried to swing straight, but it goes off the outside half of the bat to cover
DaWolf: "SL should still win this but this is an example of why it's dangerous to try and cut things too closely. Better to aim to win in the 48th over than the 50th."
full, wide of off, driven square to deep point
yorker through the legs. Collects a bit of boot on the way through. Asalanka tried to whip that through leg
thumped over cover point for four - almost a six. This was a slower one outside off again, and Liyanage just thumped it square over the offside, beating that deep fielder. Landed only a few centimetres short of the rope
a good response though. This is a slower ball short ball outside off. Liyanage swipes but can't connect
full on the pads and Liyanage flicks this behind square and beats the deep square leg, who dives desperately. Mistake in line from the bowler
length ball outside off, pushed wide of cover for one
slower one outside off, Asalanka swats at it but it doesn't bounce and passes under the bat
fullish on off stump, driven to long on
Here's Muzarabani
full, on the stumps, lofted down the ground but long off runs around
slower one on the stumps, thumped over the legside for a couple. Deep square leg cuts it off
short ball at about chest height, Liyanage swipes at it but misses
sprayed down legside - so far down in fact that Madande can only get a glove to it and they can run an extra
down the track but Ngarava sees him coming and yorks him. Ball comes off the inside edge towards short fine and they take one
|Harare Sports Club
|Toss
|Sri Lanka, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Player Of The Series
|Series result
|Sri Lanka won the 2-match series 2-0
|Match number
|ODI no. 4900
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-13.00, Interval 13.00-13.30, Second Session 13.30-17.00
|Match days
|31 August 2025 - day (50-over match)
|ODI debut
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Player Name
|R
|B
|caught
|122
|136
|bowled
|14
|27
|caught
|5
|10
|caught
|31
|46
|caught
|71
|61
|not out
|19
|16
|not out
|5
|2
|Extras
|(lb 4, nb 1, w 6)
|Total
|278(5 wkts; 49.3 ovs)