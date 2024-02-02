Rahmat holds Afghanistan innings together after pace-heavy Sri Lanka field

Matches (32)
Lunch
Only Test, Colombo (SSC), February 02 - 06, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
Day 1 - Session 1: Sri Lanka chose to field.

Current RR: 3.60
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 64
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 32/0 (3.20)
Report

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
02-Feb-2024 • Updated 17 mins ago
Rahmat Shah held the innings together  •  AFP/Getty Images

Rahmat Shah held the innings together  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Afghanistan 90 for 2 (Rahmat 48*, Noor Ali 31, Asitha 1-12) vs Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka removed the Afghanistan openers after putting the opposition into bat on a green-tinged deck. But Rahmat Shah led Afghanistan's defiance, first striking up a 57-run second-wicket stand with debutant Noor Ali Zadran, before putting on 33 with captain Hashmatullah Shahidi to take the visitors to lunch at 90 for 2, his own score 48 not out off 79 balls.
The Sri Lanka seamers will be disappointed with their morning's worth, after their captain had bet big on getting early wickets, by unusually fielding as many as three frontline seamers - there have been SSC Tests where only one frontline seamer was in the XI, and even they were barely used. Asitha Fernando was the best of them, dismissing the dangerous Ibrahim Zadran second ball, before going on to deliver eight overs for only 12 runs in the first session.
Vishwa Fernando was less impressive. His six overs went for 30, as he struggled to hold a tight line outside the stumps. It was a nervous first showing, too, from debutant Chamika Gunasekara, who was picked in this XI ahead of Kasun Rajitha. Gunasekara erred both in line and length outside the off stump, allowing Noor in particular to hit him square through the off side. He only bowled the one four-over spell, leaking 28 runs, though he did also occasionally threaten Noor's outside edge in between the loose balls.
Where Noor - an experienced white-ball player, though he was playing his first Test - attacked from one end, crunching two fours off three Gunasekara balls early in the session, Rahmat was more content to tick along, though he hardly let scoring opportunities slip by either.
The surface not offering the kind of seam movement Sri Lanka perhaps expected, run-scoring was not especially difficult for either batter. Rahmat was especially good at punishing errors of length, running his first boundary down to third, before playing a crunching straight drive for four several overs later, then hitting the spin of Prabath Jayasuriya through square leg for another boundary. He also twice ventured down the pitch to launch Jayasuriya over his head as lunch approached. In defence, he was resolute.
Shahidi faced 23 balls for his 11 not out at lunch. Last over of the morning, he pulled Asitha straight into Nishan Madushka at short leg, but the shot was hit with enough force that Madushka was taking evasive action, and the deflection off his pads eluded him.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Match Coverage
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Ibrahim Zadran
lbw02
Noor Ali Zadran
caught3146
Rahmat Shah
not out4879
Hashmatullah Shahidi
not out1123
Total90(2 wkts; 25 ovs)
<1 / 3>
