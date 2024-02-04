Chamika Gunasekara subbed out on Test debut after blow to the head

Sri Lanka's team manager confirmed to ESPNcricinfo that Gunasekara, 24, was taken to hospital for further assessment after leaving the field.

Gunasekara sustained the blow in the 107th over of Sri Lanka's first innings, when he attempted to duck beneath Naveed's bouncer, but the ball did not rise as much as he expected. The ball ended up hitting the top part of the helmet and flying away for four leg byes past the wicketkeeper. A concussion check was immediately administered, and at the time Gunasekara passed the test, and was allowed to continue batting.