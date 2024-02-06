How often have uncles and nephews played together in the same Test?

And is Neil Brand the only player to captain his side on Test debut?

Ibrahim Zadran (left) and his uncle Noor Ali Zadran (right) are possibly the second uncle-nephew pair to play to in the same Test • AFP/Getty Images

There are a few other instances of uncles and nephews both being Test players (and an uncle and niece in Ian and Alyssa Healy), but for obvious reasons they usually appeared some time apart. The generations playing together is fairly rare at other levels too - although as it happens there were a few occasions during the last English domestic season when the former England batter Joe Denly was joined in the Kent side by his nephew Jaydn Denly

I can think of one similar occurrence in international sport (there may well be others). At the 2002 football World Cup finals, the Republic of Ireland's full-backs were the Leeds United pair of Ian Harte and his uncle Gary Kelly.

Brand won his place as an opening bat, but against New Zealand showed off another string to his bow by taking a five-for - his first in first-class cricket - with his slow left-armers. He finished with 6 for 119, the best figures by any of the debut captains, beating Naimur Rahman's 6 for 132 for Bangladesh against India in Dhaka in November 2000.

For the full list of those who captained in their first Test, click here . This does include the 12 men who skippered in their sides' inaugural matches.

Neil Brand (left) is only the second player to captain a side on Test debut in the last 50 years, in a Test that isn't the country's first • Getty Images

Which wicketkeeper's tally of Test stumpings is the same as his number of Test hundreds? And which Indian wicketkeeper opened the batting and bowling in a Test? asked Mustafa Sharif from Pakistan

I disappeared down a blind alley for this one to start with, as my first thought was the great West Indian Clyde Walcott, who took 11 stumpings in Tests to go with 11 wickets as a bowler. And then I read the question properly! Walcott made 15 Test centuries, which means the leader with equal hundreds and stumpings is New Zealand's BJ Watling with eight of each in Tests - although only seven of his hundreds came in matches in which he was keeping wicket. Another West Indian, Jeff Dujon, made five Test centuries and also pulled off five stumpings.

That Edgbaston match was the only one in which India fielded all four of their great spinners of the 1960s and '70s, slow left-armer Bishan Bedi, legspinner Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, and offspinners Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

Logan van Beek came in at 67 for 6 in a one-day game the other day and scored 136 - is this the highest by a No. 8 in a List A match? asked Chris Monroe from New Zealand

The Dutch international Logan van Beek hit 136 against Central Districts at the Basin Reserve last week to help Wellington reach 281 for 8 after a sticky start. Sadly, rain meant the match was a no-result.

The only higher score from No. 8 in a List A (senior one-day) match is 144, by Nazmul Hossain Milon against Rajshahi in Dhaka in 2006-07. His remarkable innings helped Dhaka achieve a one-wicket win off the last ball, as they reached 300 for 9 after having been 112 for 7.

Shiva Jayaraman of ESPNcricinfo's stats team helped with some of the above answers.