How often have uncles and nephews played together in the same Test?

I disappeared down a blind alley for this one to start with, as my first thought was the great West Indian Clyde Walcott , who took 11 stumpings in Tests to go with 11 wickets as a bowler. And then I read the question properly! Walcott made 15 Test centuries, which means the leader with equal hundreds and stumpings is New Zealand's BJ Watling with eight of each in Tests - although only seven of his hundreds came in matches in which he was keeping wicket. Another West Indian, Jeff Dujon , made five Test centuries and also pulled off five stumpings.