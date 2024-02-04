Matches (30)
AUS v WI (1)
IND v ENG (1)
NZ v SA (1)
ILT20 (2)
IND v ENG [A-Team] (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Plate (3)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA20 (1)
HK TRI (1)
Tea
Only Test, Colombo (SSC), February 02 - 06, 2024, Afghanistan tour of Sri Lanka
Prev
Next
Afghanistan FlagAfghanistan
(39 ov) 198 & 97/0
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
439

Day 3 - Session 2: Afghanistan trail by 144 runs.

Current RR: 2.48
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 41
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 37/0 (3.70)
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Live Stats
Report
Playing XI
News
Photos
BetNEW
Report

Afghanistan openers solid after Sri Lanka take 241-run lead

Naveed and Nijat helped run through Sri Lanka's lower order before Ibrahim and Noor Ali ensured Afghanistan finished the session strong

Andrew Fidel Fernando
Andrew Fidel Fernando
04-Feb-2024 • 2 hrs ago
Naveed Zadran finished with four wickets&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

Naveed Zadran finished with four wickets  •  AFP/Getty Images

Lunch Afghanistan 198 and 35 for 0 (Ibrahim 21*, Noor Ali 12*) trail Sri Lanka 439 (Mathews 141, Chandimal 107, Naveed 4-83, Nijat 2-76) by 206 runs
Afghanistan had perhaps their strongest session of the match on the third morning, claiming three Sri Lanka wickets for 29 runs to end the first innings, before their openers took them to 35 for no loss in the 12 overs they faced before lunch.
Although Afghanistan remain 206 runs behind, the surface at the SSC remains largely good for batting, with only the occasional ball taking turn, and the seamers largely unable to extract the zip off the surface they had found on the first day. Both Vishwa and Asitha Fernando did test the Afghanistan openers' outside edges with their early overs, but seam movement already seemed to be disappearing as lunch approached.
Sri Lanka's attack is also without debutant Chamika Gunasekara for the rest of the match. Gunasekara was struck on the helmet by a Naveed Zadran bouncer, which ended up flying away for four leg byes. Although he seemed well enough to continue when the initial concussion checks were administered, he began to show visible signs of pain in his head a couple of overs later, and left the field. Kasun Rajitha was quickly approved as a concussion substitute, and has already bowled three overs.
The most important wicket of the morning was the first - that of Sri Lanka's last recognised batter Sadeera Smarawickrama. Afghanistan's seamers had kept the first few overs largely quiet, and eventually Naveed tempted Samarawickrama into a drive well away from his body, and drew a thick edge that traveled straight to gully. Samarawickrama was out for 27, having added only six to his overnight score.
The two next wickets were not long in falling. Naveed hit the top of Prabath Jayasuriya's off stump to claim his fourth wicket, before, next over, Nijat Masood bowled Asitha Fernando first ball, with Asitha having come in after Gunasekara retired hurt.
Naveed's take for the innings was 4 for 83. Masood and Qais Ahmed claimed two wickets apiece.
Chamika GunasekaraNaveed ZadranAfghanistanSri LankaSri Lanka vs AfghanistanSri Lanka vs Afghanistan

Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

Language
English
Match Coverage
All Match News

Chamika Gunasekara subbed out on Test debut after blow to the head

Kasun Rajitha came into Sri Lanka's XI as a concussion substitute

Chamika Gunasekara subbed out on Test debut after blow to the head

Afghanistan openers solid after Sri Lanka take 241-run lead

Naveed and Nijat helped run through Sri Lanka's lower order before Ibrahim and Noor Ali ensured Afghanistan finished the session strong

Afghanistan openers solid after Sri Lanka take 241-run lead

Karunaratne's next target: 100 Tests, 10,000 runs and Usman Khawaja

"Khawaja has been consistent last year and the year before. What I'm trying to do is to compare myself to him year by year"

Karunaratne's next target: 100 Tests, 10,000 runs and Usman Khawaja

Mathews 141, Chandimal 107 put SL 212 ahead

Inexperienced Afghanistan were persistent through parts of the day, picking up six wickets

Mathews 141, Chandimal 107 put SL 212 ahead

Jayasuriya, Fernandos and openers make it Sri Lanka's day

Afghanistan were shot out for 198 on their first day of Test cricket in Sri Lanka despite Rahmat Shah's 91

Jayasuriya, Fernandos and openers make it Sri Lanka's day
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Afghanistan Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
Ibrahim Zadran
not out52117
Noor Ali Zadran
not out42118
Extras(b 1, lb 1, nb 1)
Total97(0 wkts; 39 ovs)
<1 / 3>
Terms of Use|Privacy Policy|Your US State Privacy Rights|Children's Online Privacy Policy|Interest - Based Ads|Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information|Feedback
© 2024 ESPN Sports Media Ltd. All rights reserved