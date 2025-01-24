Matches (29)
Canterbury vs Wellington, 24th Match at Christchurch, Super Smash, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match (D/N), Christchurch, January 24, 2025, Super Smash
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Canterbury
L
W
L
W
W
Wellington
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 13:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CANT10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 151.89 SR
CANT7 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 152.76 SR
WELL10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 123.33 SR
WELL7 M • 231 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 197.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CANT7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 12.3 SR
CANT8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 18 SR
WELL10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 17.15 SR
WELL7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 15.6 SR
Squad
CANT
WELL
Player
Role
|Top order Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Hagley Oval, Christchurch
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|24 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)