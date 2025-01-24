Matches (29)
England in India (1)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (1)
BPL (4)
Women's Ashes (1)
Super Smash (1)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (1)

Canterbury vs Wellington, 24th Match at Christchurch, Super Smash, Jan 24 2025 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match (D/N), Christchurch, January 24, 2025, Super Smash
PrevNext
Canterbury FlagCanterbury
Wellington FlagWellington
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
CANT Win & Bat
WELL Win & Bat
CANT Win & Bowl
WELL Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 13:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CJ Bowes
10 M • 281 Runs • 28.1 Avg • 151.89 SR
MWT Boyle
7 M • 249 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 152.76 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 259 Runs • 25.9 Avg • 123.33 SR
MG Bracewell
7 M • 231 Runs • 38.5 Avg • 197.43 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ZGF Foulkes
7 M • 13 Wkts • 7.8 Econ • 12.3 SR
IS Sodhi
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.26 Econ • 18 SR
LV van Beek
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.61 Econ • 17.15 SR
BV Sears
7 M • 10 Wkts • 8.81 Econ • 15.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Series
Season2024/25
Match days24 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD852220.162
OTAGO843180.545
ND73216-0.454
CANT734120.179
AUCK72312-0.145
WELL7258-0.428
Full Table