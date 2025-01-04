Matches (12)
Central D vs Wellington, 7th Match at Nelson,Super Smash, Jan 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score
7th Match (D/N), Nelson, January 04, 2025, Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Central D
W
W
W
T
W
Wellington
L
L
L
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 131.92 SR
CD7 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 132.51 SR
WELL10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 118.43 SR
WELL10 M • 211 Runs • 23.44 Avg • 124.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 13.28 SR
CD8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 18 SR
WELL10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 13.43 SR
WELL10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 18 SR
Squad
CD
WELL
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
|Saxton Oval, Nelson
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|04 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)