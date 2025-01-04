Matches (12)
Central D vs Wellington, 7th Match at Nelson,Super Smash, Jan 04 2025 - Live Cricket Score

7th Match (D/N), Nelson, January 04, 2025, Super Smash
Central Districts FlagCentral Districts
Wellington FlagWellington
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
D Cleaver
9 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 131.92 SR
WA Young
7 M • 216 Runs • 36 Avg • 132.51 SR
NF Kelly
10 M • 212 Runs • 26.5 Avg • 118.43 SR
Muhammad Abbas
10 M • 211 Runs • 23.44 Avg • 124.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
JR Lennox
9 M • 14 Wkts • 7.45 Econ • 13.28 SR
AY Patel
8 M • 9 Wkts • 7.33 Econ • 18 SR
LV van Beek
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.57 Econ • 13.43 SR
PF Younghusband
10 M • 11 Wkts • 6.58 Econ • 18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Saxton Oval, Nelson
Series
Season2024/25
Match days04 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
ND21061.055
OTAGO3116-0.085
CD11040.689
AUCK20040.000
CANT1010-0.500
WELL1010-1.055
