Northern Dis vs Otago, 25th Match at Mount Maunganui, Super Smash, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
25th Match (D/N), Mount Maunganui, January 25, 2025, Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Northern Dis
L
W
W
L
A
Otago
W
W
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 15:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 342 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 134.11 SR
ND6 M • 229 Runs • 38.17 Avg • 144.93 SR
OTAGO9 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 158.33 SR
OTAGO9 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 157.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 18.9 SR
ND7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 19.12 SR
OTAGO10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.28 SR
OTAGO10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 19.27 SR
Squad
ND
OTAGO
Player
Role
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batter
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|25 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)