Northern Dis vs Otago, 25th Match at Mount Maunganui, Super Smash, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

25th Match (D/N), Mount Maunganui, January 25, 2025, Super Smash
Northern Districts FlagNorthern Districts
Otago FlagOtago
Tomorrow
4:55 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 15:18
batters to watch(Recent stats)
KD Clarke
10 M • 342 Runs • 34.2 Avg • 134.11 SR
JF Carter
6 M • 229 Runs • 38.17 Avg • 144.93 SR
MW Chu
9 M • 228 Runs • 32.57 Avg • 158.33 SR
DN Phillips
9 M • 206 Runs • 25.75 Avg • 157.25 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KDC Clarke
9 M • 10 Wkts • 9.21 Econ • 18.9 SR
N Wagner
7 M • 8 Wkts • 8.86 Econ • 19.12 SR
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.58 Econ • 13.28 SR
BNJ Lockrose
10 M • 11 Wkts • 7.78 Econ • 19.27 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Series
Season2024/25
Match days25 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD852220.162
OTAGO944180.019
AUCK833160.465
ND73216-0.454
CANT734120.179
WELL7258-0.428
