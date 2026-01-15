Matches (13)
Otago vs Wellington, 20th Match at Dunedin, Super Smash, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score
20th Match (D/N), Dunedin, January 15, 2026, Super Smash
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Otago
W
T
L
W
L
Wellington
W
NR
L
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 10:53
Match details
|University Oval, Dunedin
|Series
|Season
|2025/26
|Hours of play (local time)
|16.25 start, First Session 16.25-17.55, Interval 17.55-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
|Match days
|15 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
