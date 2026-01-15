Matches (13)
Otago vs Wellington, 20th Match at Dunedin, Super Smash, Jan 15 2026 - Live Cricket Score

20th Match (D/N), Dunedin, January 15, 2026, Super Smash
Otago FlagOtago

#4

Wellington FlagWellington

#6

Tomorrow, 3:25 AM
5h:32m
Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
OtagoOtago
623010-0.665
6
WellingtonWellington
71516-0.769
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
University Oval, Dunedin
Series
Season2025/26
Hours of play (local time)16.25 start, First Session 16.25-17.55, Interval 17.55-18.15, Second Session 18.15-19.45
Match days15 January 2026 - daynight (20-over match)
'No secret, just having fun' - Bevon Jacobs on racking up five T20 fifties in a row

Auckland batter draws level with Conway's record of five successive T20 fifties before T20I tour of India

'It's more of a future thing' - why Glenn Phillips bats left-handed sometimes

Tactic has been "in the pipeline for a couple of years" to combat the ball turning away from him

Two retired outs and a tie: drama in New Zealand's Super Smash

For the first time in the history of men's T20 cricket, two batters were retired out in an innings

Glenn Phillips brings out the switch cover drive

Playing in the Super Smash, he hit a four with this shot, and then a six over extra-cover while taking strike left-handed

Plans being developed for NZ20 league in January 2027

Don MacKinnon, who heads the NZ20 Establishment Committee, believes the game needs to look beyond the Super Smash

