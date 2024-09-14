Matches (17)
CPL 2024 (2)
AFG vs NZ (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
SA v SL [A-Team] (1)
ENG v AUS (1)

Surrey vs Somerset, 1st Semi Final at Birmingham, T20 Blast, Sep 14 2024 - Live Cricket Score

1st Semi Final, Birmingham, September 14, 2024, Vitality Blast
Surrey FlagSurrey
Somerset FlagSomerset
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 01:53
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Match details
Edgbaston, Birmingham
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-12.30, Interval 12.30-12.50, Second Session 12.50-14.20
Match days14 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
BEARS14104201.308
NHNTS148418-0.151
LANCS1474171.109
DURH147615-0.325
LEICS146614-0.119
DERBS1467130.112
YORKS146713-0.035
WORCS144108-0.192
NOTTS14398-1.699
South Group
TeamMWLPTNRR
SUR1493200.777
SUSS1495180.607
SOM1485170.497
GLOUC1476150.503
ESSEX1476150.201
GLAM146713-0.592
HANTS144711-0.556
MIDDX14389-1.487
KENT144108-0.486
