Matches (18)
MLC (1)
ENG v WI (1)
ZIM v IND (1)
LPL (2)
TNPL (2)
RHF Trophy (4)
ENG v SL (U19) (1)
ENG v NZ (W) (1)
T20 Blast (5)
RESULT
South Group (D/N), Hove, July 10, 2024, Vitality Blast
PrevNext
Sussex FlagSussex
200/7
Hampshire FlagHampshire
(19.1/20 ov, T:201) 178

Sussex won by 22 runs

Live
Scorecard
Report
Commentary
Stats
Overs
Table
News
Photos
Bet
Fan Ratings
Report

Coles fires Sussex to maintain push for knockouts

Fours wickets and 46 from 33 underline young allrounder's importance

ECB Reporters Network
10-Jul-2024 • 1 hr ago
James Coles claimed a four-wicket haul, Sussex vs Hampshire, Vitality Blast, Hove, July 10, 2024

James Coles claimed a four-wicket haul  •  Getty Images

Sussex 200 for 7 (Coles 46) beat Hampshire 178 (Coles 4-34) by 22 runs
Sussex Sharks made it seven wins out of ten in the Vitality Blast when they beat Hampshire by 22 runs at Hove. Hampshire have won just twice and will surely have to win all their remaining matches to make the quarter-finals.
Hampshire, chasing a target of 201, could not have got off to a worse start, losing two wickets in the first two overs. In the first, overseas batter Ben McDermott was run out after hitting Ollie Robinson to extra-cover and calling for a single. And in the next over Tom Prest lobbed James Coles to Tom Clark at mid-on.
But Vince and Joe Weatherley then breathed life into the Hampshire innings with a partnership worth 59 in just six overs. Vince hit Danny Lamb for a spectacular six over midwicket and out of the ground. And Weatherley, dropped on 21 by Lamb, hit four fours and a six in a 23-ball 34 before he skied Jack Carson to Alsop at deep mid-off.
When Vince was bowled by Lamb for 32 Hampshire were up against it. But a spirited partnership of 50 in five overs between Toby Albert and Benny Howell kept them on course. But while Hampshire were keeping up with the run-rate they continued to lose wickets.
Albert, swiping to leg, was bowled by Coles, James Fuller prodded Coles to Lamb at midwicket and Howell was run out after Liam Dawson, who had just dug out a yorker by Robinson, did not leave his crease after his partner had called for a quick single. In the end Hampshire, bowled out for 178 in 19.1 overs, finished well short.
The highlight of the Sussex innings was a partnership of 83 in nine overs between Clark and Coles. But on a good wicket the batting line-up maintained a heavy scoring rate throughout.
Hampshire made a good start when they dismissed Daniel Hughes, caught behind, for a duck with the first ball of the third over - Hughes had scored 354 runs in the competition, striking at over 170 per 100 balls. But his equally aggressive opening partner Harrison Ward propelled the Sharks to a score of 57 from the six-over powerplay with a thumping 39 from 20 deliveries, with six fours and two sixes, with John Turner going for 20 off one over. But then Ward lobbed Fuller straight to Vince at mid-off.
Clark and Coles - the only right hander in the top six - then came together. Coles hit five fours and a six over-midwicket in his 33-ball 46 and Clark scored five fours in his 37, made off 26 balls.
When they went the scoring rate was maintained, with former Hampshire batter Tom Alsop cracking 35 from only 17 deliveries, with six fours, and the ramp-happy Lamb making 22 off 13. Chris Wood and Fuller were the most impressive Hampshire bowlers on a difficult night.
James ColesSussexHampshireSussex vs HampshireT20 Blast

AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Hampshire Innings
PLAYER NAMERB
JM Vince
bowled3222
BR McDermott
run out01
TJ Prest
caught75
JJ Weatherley
caught3423
TE Albert
bowled2715
BAC Howell
run out3217
JK Fuller
caught12
LA Dawson
caught58
CP Wood
run out2114
BTJ Wheal
caught15
JA Turner
not out36
Extras(lb 1, nb 6, w 8)
Total178(10 wkts; 19.1 ovs)
<1 / 2>

Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1063131.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DURH105411-0.506
DERBS1055100.452
LEICS1044100.216
YORKS10468-0.091
NOTTS10266-2.159
WORCS10284-0.582
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS963120.358
SOM1054111.157
ESSEX1054110.174
GLOUC1054110.161
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS9247-0.639
KENT10376-0.475
MIDDX10165-2.249
Full Table