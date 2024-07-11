Coles fires Sussex to maintain push for knockouts

Sussex 200 for 7 (Coles 46) beat Hampshire 178 (Coles 4-34) by 22 runs

Sussex Sharks made it seven wins out of ten in the Vitality Blast when they beat Hampshire by 22 runs at Hove. Hampshire have won just twice and will surely have to win all their remaining matches to make the quarter-finals.

Hampshire, chasing a target of 201, could not have got off to a worse start, losing two wickets in the first two overs. In the first, overseas batter Ben McDermott was run out after hitting Ollie Robinson to extra-cover and calling for a single. And in the next over Tom Prest lobbed James Coles to Tom Clark at mid-on.

But Vince and Joe Weatherley then breathed life into the Hampshire innings with a partnership worth 59 in just six overs. Vince hit Danny Lamb for a spectacular six over midwicket and out of the ground. And Weatherley, dropped on 21 by Lamb, hit four fours and a six in a 23-ball 34 before he skied Jack Carson to Alsop at deep mid-off.

When Vince was bowled by Lamb for 32 Hampshire were up against it. But a spirited partnership of 50 in five overs between Toby Albert and Benny Howell kept them on course. But while Hampshire were keeping up with the run-rate they continued to lose wickets.

Albert, swiping to leg, was bowled by Coles, James Fuller prodded Coles to Lamb at midwicket and Howell was run out after Liam Dawson, who had just dug out a yorker by Robinson, did not leave his crease after his partner had called for a quick single. In the end Hampshire, bowled out for 178 in 19.1 overs, finished well short.

The highlight of the Sussex innings was a partnership of 83 in nine overs between Clark and Coles. But on a good wicket the batting line-up maintained a heavy scoring rate throughout.

Hampshire made a good start when they dismissed Daniel Hughes, caught behind, for a duck with the first ball of the third over - Hughes had scored 354 runs in the competition, striking at over 170 per 100 balls. But his equally aggressive opening partner Harrison Ward propelled the Sharks to a score of 57 from the six-over powerplay with a thumping 39 from 20 deliveries, with six fours and two sixes, with John Turner going for 20 off one over. But then Ward lobbed Fuller straight to Vince at mid-off.

Clark and Coles - the only right hander in the top six - then came together. Coles hit five fours and a six over-midwicket in his 33-ball 46 and Clark scored five fours in his 37, made off 26 balls.