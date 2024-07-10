Matches (9)
Sussex vs Hampshire, South Group at Brighton, T20 Blast, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Sussex
W
L
W
W
L
Hampshire
A
NR
L
L
A
Match centre Ground time: 01:15
Match details
|County Ground, Hove
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
|Match days
|10 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
T20 Blast News
Vitality Blast
North Group
|TEAM
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|BEARS
|10
|8
|2
|16
|1.542
|LANCS
|10
|6
|3
|13
|1.110
|NHNTS
|10
|5
|3
|12
|-0.367
|DURH
|10
|5
|4
|11
|-0.506
|DERBS
|10
|5
|5
|10
|0.452
|LEICS
|10
|4
|4
|10
|0.216
|YORKS
|10
|4
|6
|8
|-0.091
|NOTTS
|10
|2
|6
|6
|-2.159
|WORCS
|10
|2
|8
|4
|-0.582