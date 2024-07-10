Matches (9)
Sussex vs Hampshire, South Group at Brighton, T20 Blast, Jul 10 2024 - Live Cricket Score

South Group (D/N), Hove, July 10, 2024, Vitality Blast
Sussex FlagSussex
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:15
Match details
County Ground, Hove
Series
Season2024
Hours of play (local time)19.00 start, First Session 19.00-20.30, Interval 20.30-20.50, Second Session 20.50-22.20
Match days10 July 2024 - daynight (20-over match)
Vitality Blast

North Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
BEARS1082161.542
LANCS1063131.110
NHNTS105312-0.367
DURH105411-0.506
DERBS1055100.452
LEICS1044100.216
YORKS10468-0.091
NOTTS10266-2.159
WORCS10284-0.582
South Group
TEAMMWLPTNRR
SUR1071161.572
SUSS963120.358
SOM1054111.157
ESSEX1054110.174
GLOUC1054110.161
GLAM10459-0.844
HANTS9247-0.639
KENT10376-0.475
MIDDX10165-2.249
