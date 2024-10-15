Matches (27)
Women's T20 World Cup
PAK vs ENG
Ranji Trophy
Ranji Trophy Plate
Sri Lanka vs West Indies
Spring Challenge

Strikers vs Heat, 15th Match at Adelaide, Spring Challenge, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score

15th Match, Adelaide, October 16, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Adelaide Strikers Women FlagAdelaide Strikers Women
Brisbane Heat Women FlagBrisbane Heat Women
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 12:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AV O'Neil
2 M • 51 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 115.9 SR
KM Mack
2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 131.57 SR
L Harris
3 M • 123 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 198.38 SR
GP Redmayne
2 M • 64 Runs • 32 Avg • 136.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
E Larosa
2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
ME Clark
2 M • 2 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 21 SR
NM Hancock
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 12 SR
SU Ginger
3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
Match details
Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
Series
Season2024/25
Match days16 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W32142.327
HH-W32140.931
ACTW3214-0.051
MS-W21120.140
MR-W21120.073
AS-W2112-0.056
SS-W2112-0.250
PS-W3122-0.890
ST-W2020-3.819
