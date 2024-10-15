Matches (27)
Strikers vs Heat, 15th Match at Adelaide, Spring Challenge, Oct 16 2024 - Live Cricket Score
15th Match, Adelaide, October 16, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Strikers
W
L
Heat
W
L
W
Match centre Ground time: 12:06
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W2 M • 51 Runs • 25.5 Avg • 115.9 SR
AS-W2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 131.57 SR
BH-W3 M • 123 Runs • 61.5 Avg • 198.38 SR
BH-W2 M • 64 Runs • 32 Avg • 136.17 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AS-W2 M • 5 Wkts • 6.13 Econ • 9.6 SR
AS-W2 M • 2 Wkts • 5.57 Econ • 21 SR
BH-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 12 SR
BH-W3 M • 5 Wkts • 6.91 Econ • 13.2 SR
Squad
AS-W
BH-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|-
|-
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|16 October 2024 - day (20-over match)