Matches (29)
Women's T20 World Cup (2)
PAK vs ENG (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Spring Challenge (4)
Ranji Trophy (16)
Ranji Trophy Plate (3)

ACT Women vs Stars, 5th Match at , Spring Challenge, Oct 12 2024 - Live Cricket Score

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
[object Object]
Stars
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre 
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HL Ferling
2 M • 0 Run • 0 Avg • 0 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HL Ferling
2 M • 0 Wkt • 5.71 Econ • 0 SR
Squad
Match details
Series
Season2024/25
Match days12 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPT
AS-W----
ACTW----
BH-W----
HH-W----
MR-W----
MS-W----
PS-W----
SS-W----
ST-W----
Full Table