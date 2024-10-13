Matches (28)
Thunder vs Stars, 9th Match at Sydney, Spring Challenge, Oct 13 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, Sydney, October 13, 2024, T20 Spring Challenge
Sydney Thunder Women FlagSydney Thunder Women
Melbourne Stars Women FlagMelbourne Stars Women
Tomorrow
3:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Last five matches
Stars
Match centre Ground time: 12:13
batters to watch(Recent stats)
G Voll
1 M • 42 Runs • 42 Avg • 168 SR
AB Learoyd
1 M • 39 Runs • 39 Avg • 125.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SJ Johnson
1 M • 1 Wkt • 11.57 Econ • 14 SR
G Voll
1 M • 0 Wkt • 10 Econ • 0 SR
Squad
ST-W
MS-W
Player
Role
Tahlia Wilson (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Georgia Adams 
Top order Batter
Jade Allen 
Bowler
Samantha Bates 
Bowler
Ella Briscoe 
-
Hannah Darlington 
Bowler
Sienna Eve 
-
Ebony Hoskin 
Bowler
Sammy-Jo Johnson 
Allrounder
Anika Learoyd 
Middle order Batter
Claire Moore 
Batter
Taneale Peschel 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Match details
Allan Border Oval, Mosman, Sydney
Series
Season2024/25
Match days13 October 2024 - day (20-over match)
T20 Spring Challenge

TeamMWLPTNRR
BH-W11025.180
AS-W11020.750
ACTW11020.650
MR-W11020.420
HH-W1010-0.420
SS-W1010-0.650
PS-W1010-0.750
ST-W1010-5.180
MS-W-----
Full Table